Law enforcement officials on Monday used a robot to safely detonate “very old” dynamite found along a highway on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, authorities said. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were alerted by a citizen shortly after 9:30 a.m. who told dispatchers they had discovered an apparent explosive along Highway 28, between the Thunderbird and Sand Harbor areas on the eastern shore of the lake, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO