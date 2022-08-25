Read full article on original website
California bill bans most employer screens for marijuana. Will Gov. Gavin Newsom sign it?
California employers could soon be barred in many cases from screening for marijuana use in hiring or firing people. State lawmakers on Tuesday sent Assembly Bill 2188 to Gov. Gavin Newsom. If he signs it into law, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. AB 2188, authored by Assemblyman...
California lawmakers send bill shielding pregnant people from criminal charges to Newsom
California lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill Tuesday that would shield pregnant people from criminal and civil liability in the event of a self-induced abortion, miscarriage or stillbirth. Assembly Bill 2223, authored by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, was part of a package of reproductive health-related bills championed by the...
Frustrated with Gavin Newsom, California farmworkers hold vigil in Fresno for union bill
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
California budget deal sends $25 million to address homelessness on American River Parkway
Sacramento County will get $25 million from the California budget to help homeless residents along the American River Parkway, where officials recently banned encampments. Assemblymen Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, announced on Tuesday the state budget will include the allocation, which will go toward shelter, housing and other services for the homeless camping along the river.
These California downtowns are far from what they used to be, UC Berkeley study says
Downtown Sacramento and other older, large cities have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 economic downturn more than two years into the pandemic, according to a study from the University of California, Berkeley. Results from the study published in June suggest many downtown districts are still suffering from COVID-19’s economic...
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
Dynamite discovery closed Lake Tahoe highway for hours as bomb squad deployed a robot
Law enforcement officials on Monday used a robot to safely detonate “very old” dynamite found along a highway on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, authorities said. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office were alerted by a citizen shortly after 9:30 a.m. who told dispatchers they had discovered an apparent explosive along Highway 28, between the Thunderbird and Sand Harbor areas on the eastern shore of the lake, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Police: Woman fatally shot after she stabbed officer
Police officers in Northern California fatally shot a woman shortly after she allegedly stabbed an officer in the arm, authorities said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night in Sacramento after she allegedly assaulted another woman who hailed a police patrol, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.
