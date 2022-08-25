(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO