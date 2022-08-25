Read full article on original website
Event in Vinton highlights International Overdose Awareness Day
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s International Overdose Awareness Day. People from all over the world, including right here in Southwest Virginia, are hosting events in hometown communities. There will be an event at the Vinton War Memorial to honor, thank and inspire. The goal of Wednesday night’s event is...
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
Grandin Theatre completes $350,000 ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is set to open back up this weekend after completing its $350,000 campaign. The ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign surpassed its original goal of $350,000 for renovations in the main theatre. The renovations include an upgraded sound system, new screen and a velvet curtain for the stage.
Roanoke public health report includes cautions against ticks, Syphilis and Hepatitis A
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health leaders are warning us all to be extra vigilant for ticks and mosquitoes, in addition to a rising number of Sexually Transmitted Infections. During her virtual health update Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow addressed multiple public health items. We’ve outlined them here for you below:...
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors vote to fill late Leland Mitchell’s seat
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has been working to fill Leland Mitchell’s Snow Creek District seat since he passed away a month ago. “By statute of law, we have certain guidelines and steps that we have to do and our timeline for this was 45 days,” said Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the board.
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
Virginia Tech unveils new mental health initiatives for 2022-2023 school year
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has two new initiatives aimed at supporting students’ mental health on campus this fall. A new Residential Well-Being initiative puts students who are living in dorms in groups of 150 people. Student leaders will work with those groups to help promote physical, mental...
Ridership increases on Virginia Amtrak routes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of people who are taking the train continues to climb across the Commonwealth. Ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported routes hit an all-time high during the month of July. More than 110,00 passengers used Amtrak’s Virginia routes during the month. That’s an increase of more...
Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant is open in downtown Roanoke with a different spin on how much you pay for your meal. It’s a welcoming spot to enjoy a bowl of soup, some popcorn or a sweet treat, all things even a dinosaur may enjoy. “Ursula is...
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
Roanoke man lends a hand in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky
NEON, Ky. (WDBJ) - If you’ve visited a haunted house in the Roanoke Valley, chances are you’ve encountered Billy Glen Nauert. He’s ‘Beetlejuice’ to many of his friends here in western Virginia, and now to some new friends in eastern Kentucky. After flooding hit eastern...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County pursuit ends without incident
(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went over...
New Exploration Lab to come to the Virginia Museum of Natural History
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will soon be getting a new Exploration lab that will foster hands-on and virtual learning for people of all ages. This comes after a $37,780 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services in support of the Scope It...
New River will rise with Claytor generator test
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New...
Virginia Western Community College enrollment increases after years of decline
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of enrollment numbers going down, community colleges are finally starting to see an uptick in the number of full-time students. Virginia Western Community College is predicting a nearly 6% increase in full time student enrollments. The increase comes at the same time of President...
WZBJ24 moving to new frequency; rescan required in September
ROANOKE, Va. (WZBJ24) - If you watch WZBJ24 for free via antenna, listen up! Our rescan day is coming. WZBJ24 is moving to a new frequency September 27 at 10 a.m. Viewers who use an antenna to tune in will need to rescan their TVs or converter boxes September 27 at 10 a.m. to make sure they can continue watching. No new equipment or services are needed and you will find us at the same channel after rescanning.
Man arrested for assaulting a Roanoke City police officer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he assaulted a Roanoke City police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey, of Roanoke, was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say at...
