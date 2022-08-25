ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Event in Vinton highlights International Overdose Awareness Day

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s International Overdose Awareness Day. People from all over the world, including right here in Southwest Virginia, are hosting events in hometown communities. There will be an event at the Vinton War Memorial to honor, thank and inspire. The goal of Wednesday night’s event is...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Theatre completes $350,000 ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is set to open back up this weekend after completing its $350,000 campaign. The ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign surpassed its original goal of $350,000 for renovations in the main theatre. The renovations include an upgraded sound system, new screen and a velvet curtain for the stage.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman dies after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home. In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years. The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ridership increases on Virginia Amtrak routes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of people who are taking the train continues to climb across the Commonwealth. Ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported routes hit an all-time high during the month of July. More than 110,00 passengers used Amtrak’s Virginia routes during the month. That’s an increase of more...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Overnight fire leads to temporary evacuation of Danville apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were called out to a fire at a Danville apartment building overnight, which heavily damaged one of the units. According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a report of a structure fire at 360 Seminole Trail just before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene, officials say […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant is open in downtown Roanoke with a different spin on how much you pay for your meal. It’s a welcoming spot to enjoy a bowl of soup, some popcorn or a sweet treat, all things even a dinosaur may enjoy. “Ursula is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man lends a hand in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky

NEON, Ky. (WDBJ) - If you’ve visited a haunted house in the Roanoke Valley, chances are you’ve encountered Billy Glen Nauert. He’s ‘Beetlejuice’ to many of his friends here in western Virginia, and now to some new friends in eastern Kentucky. After flooding hit eastern...
KENTUCKY STATE
wfirnews.com

Bedford County pursuit ends without incident

(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) On 8/29/22 at approximately 1100PM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a truck blocking the roadway and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. When Deputies arrived in the area the suspect and vehicle had left the scene. While on scene, Deputies identified that an assault and property damage had occurred. Deputies began patrolling the area and soon located the dump truck involved in the incident. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at which time the suspect refused to stop leading Deputies on a lengthy pursuit that started in the Huddleston area of Bedford County and finally ending in the Town of Bedford at which time the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County cleared after crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The road was cleared. EARLIER STORY: Northbound lanes of Bent Mountain Road are still closed, with one southbound lane open after a crash in the area of the 8500 block. Tuesday afternoon, Roanoke County fire crews were called after a septic truck went over...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River will rise with Claytor generator test

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility. Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

WZBJ24 moving to new frequency; rescan required in September

ROANOKE, Va. (WZBJ24) - If you watch WZBJ24 for free via antenna, listen up! Our rescan day is coming. WZBJ24 is moving to a new frequency September 27 at 10 a.m. Viewers who use an antenna to tune in will need to rescan their TVs or converter boxes September 27 at 10 a.m. to make sure they can continue watching. No new equipment or services are needed and you will find us at the same channel after rescanning.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for assaulting a Roanoke City police officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he assaulted a Roanoke City police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey, of Roanoke, was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say at...
ROANOKE, VA

