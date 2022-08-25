25-year-old MS Coast man killed in wrong-way crash was father to two children under 2

A Lucedale man killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 63 was a father of two children under 2 years old.

Jason Clark’s wife, Chasity, is now left widowed, according to a GoFundMe created to help cover the cost of funeral services.

“Chasity is handicapped and Jason took care of her and the boys,” said Lisa Dickinson, mother-in-law of Clark. “Her and the children will be staying with me so I ... can help take care of her and the children. She really needs all the help she can get.”

Jason and Chasity Clark have two sons, one 18 months old and the other 4 months old.

Clark had just moved to Lucedale from Pascagoula and was traveling south in a Ford F-150 when a Buick going the wrong way collided with him, Mississippi Highway Patrol said earlier this week. The crash occurred in Jackson County, just south of the George County line.

Clark and the driver of the Buick, 56-year-old Curtis Levell Price, died at the scene, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Those who wish to help the Clark family can donate to the GoFundMe page.