Beshear announces next donation payments for Kentucky flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Lawmakers have entered the second day of a special session to help eastern Kentucky . It won’t be until Friday when lawmakers are expected to finally pass the $212 million relief bill for eastern Kentucky, but most of that money will be going to cities, counties, school districts, and other agencies for their repairs. So, for the millions of dollars that have also been donated, on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced how the next chunk of that money will be spent.

“If you’ve qualified for FEMA assistance, we’re going to work to give each of those individuals and families an extra $500 in the coming weeks,” Beshear said during a Team Kentucky update.

No additional applications are needed and the cost will take up roughly $3.5 million of the $8.2 million fund. Beshear said donations are far behind where they were after the west Kentucky tornadoes. The extra assistance comes as the region continues to deal with frustration getting FEMA assistance.

“Listen, FEMA has got to do better but they are doing better. Since we started talking about the need to change culture, we’ve gone from about 37% approval to what? Now over 50%? We need to do better than 50%,” Beshear said.

In order to address the more immediate needs, the governor is encouraging storm victims to get in the state safety net. Disaster unemployment and disaster SNAP benefits are available, more information can be found on the state website .

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment is Sept. 6. Disaster SNAP just launched on Wednesday.

“If we get you in those programs it means you’re not as worried about trying to get x-hundred of dollars from this charitable group or that charitable group from week to week. This is part of stabilizing our people,” Beshear said.

Beshear promised the state of emergency will continue and the short term relief bill coming now won’t be the only help from the state.

“What’s in the EK SAFE, The eastern Kentucky legislation that’s going through, those aren’t going to be the only things that we can do,” Beshear said.

Beshear also acknowledged there may be some miscommunication over low initial dollar amounts being offered by FEMA to storm victims being confused for the final amount. Beshear said if people received between $179 and $195 from FEMA it is most likely to pay for a contractor.

“Talk to FEMA, it may well be they’re paying for a contractor to come out and to give you an estimate. After you receive the estimate, you know go – they say file an appeal, go to the disaster recovery center, give them the estimate and get it added to your claim,” Beshear said.

Lawmakers will convene at 10 a.m. on Friday for final committee action and a vote on the east Kentucky relief bill. Beshear has indicated it will be signed later that afternoon.

