Wildfires erupt in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa, prompting multi-agency response from firefighters

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — Two brush fires erupted Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters. The larger wildfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The other was burning across from the Morris Dam.
