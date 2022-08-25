Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Former bullied teen wins $1M lawsuit against California school district
A California school district was ordered to pay $1 million for failing to protect a middle school student who was “bullied, tormented and verbally assaulted” by fellow teens who started a petition to end her life. A jury ruled that the El Segundo Unified School District was negligent...
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
nypressnews.com
Wildfires erupt in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa, prompting multi-agency response from firefighters
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — Two brush fires erupted Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters. The larger wildfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The other was burning across from the Morris Dam.
nypressnews.com
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year. The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday morning appeared at...
nypressnews.com
LAPD officer detained with Crips associate who had gun and drugs, source says
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while he was with an associate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun,” according to a department source. Police are investigating not only the officer’s actions but also...
nypressnews.com
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills
Authorities are searching for Abigail “Alyx” Marie Bein, a 12-year-old who was last seen Saturday in Granada Hills. Bein was wearing a gray shirt and white shoes with a rainbow design on top and on the soles.
nypressnews.com
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week as Municipal Water District crews repair pipeline
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California’s worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a...
nypressnews.com
L.A. City Council fails to select a fill-in for indicted Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas
The drama in Los Angeles’ 10th City Council District just keeps unfolding. Ten months after Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas was indicted on federal corruption charges, the City Council remains at odds over what should happen to his district — who should represent it, and how that person should be selected.
