ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into building on Emerson Street, driver arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a car crashed into a building Wednesday morning on Emerson Street near Norman Street. The driver is under arrest. Rochester police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. and it left some minor damage to the building. RPD said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Gates, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was not injured in the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Traffic
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, NY
Accidents
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

39-year-old man is in the hospital after shooting on North Clinton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 39-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot on North Clinton Avenue near Ketchum Street on Tuesday night. Rochester police found the man with a lower-body gunshot wound shortly before 10 p.m. The man was taken to U of R Medical Center for treatment and he is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Man injured following shooting near Saint Paul St., Avenue B

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 21-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. At around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. The 21-year-old had been shot at least once, officers said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of raping girl at Canandaigua motel

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man from Farmington is accused of raping an underage girl at a motel in Canandaigua. According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Lee Owen Morgan had sex with a girl under age 17 Friday at the D&D Motel on Lakeshore Drive. Morgan had been...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

30-year-old man shot on Weld Street Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded around 4 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Weld Street, but when police arrived, the victim was gone. Police say a 30-year-old man arrived at Strong Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound by private vehicle. The victim was shot on Weld Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Teen, man hospitalized after separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place late Saturday afternoon. The first shooting took place on Weld Street near Scio Street just after 4 p.m. While officers were investigating at the scene, a 30-year-old man arrived to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. The man had […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy