Traffic Accidents

First Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4s Arrive In America

We will be the first to admit the Monterey Car Week series of events is challenging to cover. There are dozens of events going on simultaneously in multiple locations around the vast Monterey area, meaning private events like the delivery of the first two Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 models may have slipped under the radar. But after we saw the images rolling in of these two retro hybrid supercars, we had to give this V12 duo an extra dose of fame.
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Terrifying Moment When Storm Turns Ferris Wheel Into Windmill

Violent storms may have marked the end of Italy’s brutal heatwave, but not without causing massive damage to a number of structures, including a ferris wheel in the Tuscan coastal town of Piombino that started spinning like a windmill early Thursday. No one was on the ride when the storm swept through, but several people captured the cars flying around the wheel as the wind whipped it out of control. The system is expected to linger over the Italian peninsula for another 24 hours. A #Piombino durante il passaggio del violento fronte temporalesco. Allerta gialla estesa fino a domani! pic.twitter.com/sVn9OeOfpM— Eugenio Giani (@EugenioGiani) August 18, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Man Is Chased & Gored By Bull… Hops On Top Of A Jeep To Escape And Immediately Falls Off

I’ll never forget being when I was a kid and going over to my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. They had a few cows and a bull on their property, and my cousins and I would always jump the barbed-wire fence and test the bull like the absolute bozos we were, and every now and then the bull would charge us and we would hop back over the fence, thinking we were kings for even stepping foot inside the fence line in the first place.
Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash

A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
Father-of-six dies after bridge car crash

A man who died when a BMW fell off a bridge after a car crash has been described as a devoted father-of-six.Harry Smith, 33, of Worcester, died after a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra crashed on Eckington Bridge, Worcestershire, on Friday at about 4am, and the BMW  fell into the River Avon.He was recovered from the water but died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.A 38-year-old man from Worcester, who managed to climb out of the water, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving.He has been released under investigation.Police said...
Stolen Classic American Cars Made Into UK Junk Racers

On August 7, two classic American cars made an appearance at a junkyard racer circle track in the UK, getting destroyed in the rough-and-tumble competition. Then some internet detectives realized something shocking: both cars were stolen. It’s the kind of story which makes the blood run cold in every enthusiast with a classic sitting in their garage or driveway.
