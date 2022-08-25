Read full article on original website
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
BBC
Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed
Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering". The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year. Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being...
BBC
Oscar Pistorius: South African ex-Paralympian seeks to force early prison release
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is going to court to try to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him. The former Paralympic gold medallist is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013. Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he...
BBC
Drug dealer jailed for teenager's death in Greenock
A teenage drug dealer convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl after he supplied her with the drug Ecstasy has been jailed for seven years. James McCairn, 18, sold crystal MDMA to Cerys Reeve after advertising his illegal trade on Snapchat. The young dancer died after taking the drug during a...
BBC
Scottish Conservative councillor charged over romance fraud
A former Scottish council leader has been charged in connection with an alleged romance fraud. East Dunbartonshire councillor, Andrew Polson, 50, was previously named in a separate civil court action by a woman who claimed he had breached her trust. In legal papers, the woman, 68, said Mr Polson had...
BBC
US Air Force employee killed biker in Norfolk, court hears
A member of the US Air Force was driving home from work when she killed a motorcyclist through careless driving, a court heard. Matthew Day, 33, died after a crash in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove in Downham Market,...
BBC
Leroy Venner: Murder charge over head injuries death
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries at a house. Leroy Venner, 53 and from Toxteth, died in hospital after being discovered by Merseyside Police officers at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
BBC
Slough: Murder arrests after man found with injuries dies
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found injured on a residential road. The man, in his 20s, was found with serious injuries in Keel Drive, Slough, on Tuesday at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital but later died. All three...
BBC
Stephen Port murders: Families of victims receive Met pay-outs
The families of four men murdered by serial killer and rapist Stephen Port say they have been "caught off guard" by the Met Police announcing it has settled pay-outs with some of them. Port murdered Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor between 2014-15 in east London. The...
BBC
Woman charged with causing death by careless driving in Norfolk
A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a motorbike rider died following a crash. Matthew Day, 33, died from his injuries after a collision in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on Friday. The incident happened at the junction of the B1160 Lynn...
BBC
Green Man: Arrest made in Powys festival rape probe
A man has been arrested following an alleged rape at this year's Green Man festival, in Powys. The arrest came after an e-fit was issued on Friday by Dyfed-Powys Police officers looking for a suspect. The arrested man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries. Police said they...
BBC
Sam Rimmer: Fourth suspect bailed after man shot dead in Dingle
A fourth suspect arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old man who was shot in the street has been bailed. Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body when shots were fired on Lavrock Bank in Dingle, Liverpool, on 16 August. Merseyside Police said a...
BBC
Scarborough: Arrest after seagull killed on pavement
A man has been arrested after a seagull was attacked and killed on a pavement in Scarborough. The incident happened outside Ako Kebab and Waterhouse Bar on St Thomas Street at 02:22 BST on 13 August, North Yorkshire Police said. Officers attended the scene and one man was arrested on...
BBC
Cork crash victims were Pat and Bernadette Allen
A couple who died in a multi-vehicle crash in County Cork in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday have been named locally. Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the couple were husband and wife 83-year-old Pat Allen and 82-year-old Berna (Bernadette) Allen. They lived in Glenwood in nearby Carrigaline and...
BBC
Thames Valley Police officer given final warning over inappropriate touching
A police officer who inappropriately touched a female colleague has been given a final written warning. Thames Valley Police officer PC Hafeez Javeed came "extremely close" to being sacked after the incident, a police misconduct panel said. The panel watched CCTV evidence and heard from the colleague in question. It...
