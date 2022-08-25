Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform
The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones, who were among the 21 people gunned down on May 24 in Texas’ deadliest school shooting.
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
