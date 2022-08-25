GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A repeat offender from Andrews has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, was convicted of a third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; and third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, or III controlled substance, suboxone, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

ANDREWS, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO