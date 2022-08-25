Read full article on original website
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County announced that applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program are open. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. Applications may be submitted beginning starting...
Man tries to drown K9 after police chase in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on the run from police in North Charleston tried to drown an officer's K-9 after a chase on August 26, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Stacy Aiken, 53, is charged with failing to stop for police lights, resisting arrest, and...
GCSO: Juveniles admit attempted kidnapping in Kensington was a 'fabricated' story
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Sheriff's Office in Georgetown County is issuing an update this evening following a false report of an attempted abduction outside of Georgetown. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted juvenile abduction in the Kensington community over the weekend.
Lake City resumes water bill policies after 2 months of issues
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City officials have corrected the July water billing issues and all affected accounts have been reviewed and adjusted, and the city will resume water bill policies effective Sept. 1. Water bills are due by the 21st of each month or the next business...
Man barricaded at Myrtle Beach motel swallowed bags during arrest: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach motel last week. Darryl Dashawn Jones, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with resisting arrest, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. On Aug. 23, Jones called officers around 5 a.m. to...
Conway police seek security footage, information on multiple breaking and entering cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating multiple breaking and entering cases that happened during early Tuesday morning. Police ask that if you have security cameras installed on your property, please check to see if you have any suspicious activity recorded. If you have any information or...
Search continues for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after man killed in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, dead. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street around 1 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When police got on the scene they found a 51-year-old Cornelius Smith lying in the...
Police found victim with 'bleeding wound' after shooting in Conway area, report says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A police report released Monday detailed some new information following a shooting in the Conway section of Horry County. Horry County police said the shooting happened Saturday around 1 p.m. near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road. When police arrived they found the victim...
Man accused of taking daughter, evading police in Charleston arrested Sunday, police say
HANANHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Constine was denied bond. Hanahan Police officials say a man accused of taking his daughter and sparking a multiple-day manhunt in downtown Charleston was arrested Sunday. "A little while ago with the assistance of the North Charleston PD, Mr. Constine was located...
CCU rideshare service provides safe alternative for students 24/7
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new rideshare service launched in the Fall of 2021 at Coastal Carolina University provides students with a safe transportation alternative. It's called the 'Teal Mobile' and is covered through a transportation fee that students pay in their tuition costs. “We wanted to create something...
Crews work together to save swimmer with medical condition in NMB by using amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team joined other departments as they responded to a call for a swimmer with a medical condition while in the ocean. The team posted to their Facebook page that this was the first...
Florence apartment shooting confirmed as murder-suicide; 2 killed identified by coroner
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several police officers are gathered Sunday evening at the Sedgefield Apartment apartment complex on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road in Florence. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed two people were killed after a shooting incident took place at that apartment complex; Tamika...
3-vehicle crash blocking traffic on Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A three-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Highway 544 Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8 a.m. to the crash that happened at Lilac Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Florence shooting on South Cashua Drive: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Tuesday night on the 500 block of South Cashua Drive at Highland Avenue in Florence, according to Lt. Bob Drulis with Florence police. Drulis said that one person is dead and another is in critical condition. There is no suspect...
City leaders approve agreement bringing new Industrial Park to North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, North Myrtle Beach city officials approved plans in a special meeting that will help progress a new industrial park's development off of the Carolina Bays Parkway. City officials passed two items with a unanimous vote. One was an amendment to the Parkway...
Prosecutors laying out case for trial of man accused in death of 80-year-old woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Documents show federal prosecutors are preparing and laying out their case for the trial of Dominique Brand, who's charged in the murder of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington last March in Marion County. Attorneys for each side must meet for the "purpose of agreeing and marking...
Andrews man sentenced 25 years for 4th drug trafficking charge, 5th prison sentence
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A repeat offender from Andrews has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, was convicted of a third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; and third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, or III controlled substance, suboxone, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Investigation continues after deadly double shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Florence. Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. There was a heavy police presence reported by neighbors in the...
8 years later, Julius 'Juju' Gamble of Johnsonville is still missing, mother desperate
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.(WPDE) — Julius Gamble went missing on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence County. Relatives said he was supposed to go visit his aunt but never made it there and hasn't been seen since. Gamble's mother Harriet Kelly said the past four years have been...
Dunkin' wants to treat South Carolina teachers to a free coffee on Sept. 1
(WPDE) — As a new school year begins, Dunkin' wants to raise a cup to teachers and treat them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. Participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout Myrtle Beach and South Carolina can take advantage of the offer. “Teachers play an...
