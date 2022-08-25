ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

wpde.com

Lake City resumes water bill policies after 2 months of issues

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City officials have corrected the July water billing issues and all affected accounts have been reviewed and adjusted, and the city will resume water bill policies effective Sept. 1. Water bills are due by the 21st of each month or the next business...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

CCU rideshare service provides safe alternative for students 24/7

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new rideshare service launched in the Fall of 2021 at Coastal Carolina University provides students with a safe transportation alternative. It's called the 'Teal Mobile' and is covered through a transportation fee that students pay in their tuition costs. “We wanted to create something...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

3-vehicle crash blocking traffic on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A three-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Highway 544 Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8 a.m. to the crash that happened at Lilac Road. Officials said no one is being taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Andrews man sentenced 25 years for 4th drug trafficking charge, 5th prison sentence

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A repeat offender from Andrews has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking. Jabyron Tywoine Richardson, 42, was convicted of a third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense trafficking in cocaine base or crack cocaine 10-28 grams; third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute oxycodone; and third or subsequent offense possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, or III controlled substance, suboxone, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
ANDREWS, SC

