Cell Phones

Examining Impact of Apple's Reported Move to Manufacture iPhone 14 in India

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 5 days ago

After it launches, Apple will reportedly begin to manufacture the iPhone 14 in India, breaking away from relying solely on its usual main manufacturing hub in China. It's a bit of a shift for the tech giant, and will present challenges to Indian manufacturers as Apple requires rigorous privacy and security. But if those challenges can be overcome, what would it mean for Apple, its consumers, and the Indian market? Angelo Zino, Senior Equity Analyst at CFRA Research, joins Closing Bell to discuss.

