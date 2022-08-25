ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver slams into dozen of parked cars in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A person suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a row of parked cars in South Los Angeles, police said. More than a dozen cars were damaged along a stretch of Vermont Street near Vernon Avenue in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 killed in violent Woodland Hills crash

LOS ANGELES - Two men are dead following an overnight violent crash in Woodland Hills on Victory Boulevard, police said. The preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet sedan and an SUV crashed into each other head-on along Victory Boulevard just east of Mason Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 person hurt in West Hollywood bar shooting

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - One person was shot overnight at a bar in West Hollywood. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night cocktail bar on Sunset Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run

BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
BREA, CA
Man found dead in La Habra

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
LA HABRA, CA
3 killed, 2 injured in fiery Saugus crash

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after a traffic collision in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash was reported just after 4:12 p.m. in the 29800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Man walking on freeway killed in Granada Hills

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - A man walking on the westbound 118 Freeway overnight was hit and killed by a car, according to California Highway Patrol. It happened near the Woodley Avenue on-ramp around 1:15 a.m. CHP said the car hit the man, then hit the shoulder hit the wall and...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
Over 120 stolen forklifts recovered in Commerce: PD

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation into two stolen forklifts led to the recovery of over a hundred pieces of stolen equipment and machinery Wednesday, according to Inglewood police. Officers were serving a search warrant at a warehouse in Commerce to locate the two forklifts reported stolen when instead they located...
COMMERCE, CA
Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

PASADENA, Calif. - A man and woman were found dead in Pasadena Saturday night, in what Pasadena Police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Merrett Drive in Pasadena shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. A family member reported that they'd found two people dead inside.
PASADENA, CA
Man shot, 2 women zip-tied in Temple City home invasion

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Longden Avenue. When officers arrived at the home, they found two women zip-tied and...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
Downey man charged in girl's death from fake pills containing fentanyl

DOWNEY, Calif. - A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal...
DOWNEY, CA

