FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
Man dragged 25-feet after being run over by van in LA; hit-and-run driver sought
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran over a man, dragging him 25-feet. The incident, which occurred August 27, just before 9 p.m., was captured on surveillance video. According to police, the victim, Luis Lopez, was riding an electric scooter on...
foxla.com
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
foxla.com
Driver slams into dozen of parked cars in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A person suffered a medical emergency before crashing into a row of parked cars in South Los Angeles, police said. More than a dozen cars were damaged along a stretch of Vermont Street near Vernon Avenue in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
LAPD facing challenges as department is down 800 officers, city sees rise in homicides, robberies
LOS ANGELES - The Hollywood Walk of Fame – known across the globe as one of the most famous streets, adorned in the names of the rich and famous. But lately, Hollywood is beginning to become synonymous with crimes. On Monday, we buckled up with LAPD to find out what's really going down.
foxla.com
2 killed in violent Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - Two men are dead following an overnight violent crash in Woodland Hills on Victory Boulevard, police said. The preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet sedan and an SUV crashed into each other head-on along Victory Boulevard just east of Mason Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
1 person hurt in West Hollywood bar shooting
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - One person was shot overnight at a bar in West Hollywood. It happened around 12:30 a.m. at the About Last Night cocktail bar on Sunset Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a...
foxla.com
76-year-old man seriously injured in Brea hit-and-run
BREA, Calif. - The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 76-year-old man in Brea. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway from westbound Imperial Highway. Police said the victim had parked his car nearby for an unknown reason...
foxla.com
Family pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward
A man is recovering after being critically injured when a van ran over him in Los Angeles. Now his family is pleading for the hit-and-run driver to turn themselves in.
foxla.com
Hit and run investigation in Brea
The Brea Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital. The suspected driver is on the loose.
foxla.com
Man found dead in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in La Habra Sunday morning. According to police, officers found the man just after 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. No suspect information has been released. SUGGESTED:. The victim has not yet...
foxla.com
3 killed, 2 injured in fiery Saugus crash
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after a traffic collision in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash was reported just after 4:12 p.m. in the 29800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road...
foxla.com
Man walking on freeway killed in Granada Hills
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - A man walking on the westbound 118 Freeway overnight was hit and killed by a car, according to California Highway Patrol. It happened near the Woodley Avenue on-ramp around 1:15 a.m. CHP said the car hit the man, then hit the shoulder hit the wall and...
foxla.com
Over 120 stolen forklifts recovered in Commerce: PD
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An investigation into two stolen forklifts led to the recovery of over a hundred pieces of stolen equipment and machinery Wednesday, according to Inglewood police. Officers were serving a search warrant at a warehouse in Commerce to locate the two forklifts reported stolen when instead they located...
foxla.com
6 people shot at Boyle Heights bar after gunman opens fire into crowd
LOS ANGELES - The suspected gunman who opened fire into a crowd at a Boyle Heights bar overnight, injuring six people, is in custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Holiday Bar in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard. Police said...
foxla.com
San Bernardino police rescue 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from her mother's home
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man is behind bars after he allegedly kidnapped his 2-year-old daughter on Saturday from his ex-girlfriend's home at gunpoint, the San Bernardino Police Department said. Raymond Ornelas, 30, was arrested by a SWAT team and faces charges for domestic violence, burglary, kidnapping and assault with...
foxla.com
Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide
PASADENA, Calif. - A man and woman were found dead in Pasadena Saturday night, in what Pasadena Police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Merrett Drive in Pasadena shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. A family member reported that they'd found two people dead inside.
foxla.com
Man shot, 2 women zip-tied in Temple City home invasion
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City. According to authorities, it happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Longden Avenue. When officers arrived at the home, they found two women zip-tied and...
foxla.com
California county to pay $480K to inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Southern California county must pay $480,000 to an inmate who lost her pregnancy after sheriff’s deputies stopped to get coffee while driving her to a hospital. On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors agreed to settle the federal lawsuit filed by Sandra Quinones,...
foxla.com
Lawsuit claims LA County Sheriff Villanueva, wife run department like their ‘own personal fiefdom’
LOS ANGELES - A new lawsuit filed against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva claims he and his wife run the department like "their own personal fiefdom and business." The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa Chow, a sergeant with the LASD who was also the sheriff’s liaison to the Board of Supervisors.
foxla.com
Downey man charged in girl's death from fake pills containing fentanyl
DOWNEY, Calif. - A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal...
