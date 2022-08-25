HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the City of Huntsville grows, Huntsville Transit is exploring ways it can improve operations while also evaluating an expansion of its service area. To that end, a series of community outreach meetings will be held next month to hear comments from Huntsville Transit users or anyone who has an opinion about operations. The City will use comments to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide future service improvements.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO