ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, AL
Business
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Hartselle, AL
Decatur, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Morgan County, AL
Business
Morgan County, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
FOX54 News

Huntsville Transit seeks public’s feedback on service, operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the City of Huntsville grows, Huntsville Transit is exploring ways it can improve operations while also evaluating an expansion of its service area. To that end, a series of community outreach meetings will be held next month to hear comments from Huntsville Transit users or anyone who has an opinion about operations. The City will use comments to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide future service improvements.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#Mortgage#Homeownership#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ssi#Social Security
msn.com

Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville

Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
WAFF

ALDOT announces I-65S road closures between Hartselle, Lacon

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced an expected closure of Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County on Aug. 30 and 31. ALDOT crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and making pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

One injured in Decatur stabbing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. Decatur Police are still on the Locust St. scene.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy