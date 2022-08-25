Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
WAFF
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
Police: North Alabama apartment manager stole over $145K in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
Huntsville Transit seeks public’s feedback on service, operations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the City of Huntsville grows, Huntsville Transit is exploring ways it can improve operations while also evaluating an expansion of its service area. To that end, a series of community outreach meetings will be held next month to hear comments from Huntsville Transit users or anyone who has an opinion about operations. The City will use comments to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide future service improvements.
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
WAFF
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stella at Five Points is set to become the focal point of the historic Old Towne neighborhood. Construction has already begun on the building housing a large retail space and hundreds of apartment units on Pratt Ave. near White St. The ground floor will be...
Road construction, new Mapco planned for Hartselle
The City of Hartselle is matching the state's $300,000 grant with $205,235 in local funds.
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
msn.com
Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville
Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
WAFF
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
WAFF
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
100 volunteers needed for airport disaster drill
While specific details of the drill are usually kept on a need-to-know basis to provide the most realistic experience for first responders and volunteers, News 19 covered HSV's last drill in 2019, which simulated the crash of a McDonnell Douglas MD-80.
Huntsville International Airport seeks volunteer victims for full-scale disaster drill
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Volunteers are being sought to assist First Responders with simulating a realistic plane crash scenario - and a grisly theatrical makeup session is included. About 100 volunteers are needed for the 2022 Airport Disaster Drill set for Thursday, Sept. 8 at Huntsville International Airport. "These community...
WAFF
ALDOT announces I-65S road closures between Hartselle, Lacon
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced an expected closure of Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County on Aug. 30 and 31. ALDOT crews will be repairing concrete on the bridge over the railroad north of Lacon and making pavement repairs south of Thompson Road.
Struggling to pay your utility bill? Resources are available to help.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — High gas prices and food costs are not the only things that have seen an increase, some people are struggling to pay their utility bills on time. Huntsville Utilities and Community Action Partnership of North Alabama say they are willing to help those who need it.
WAFF
One injured in Decatur stabbing
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a stabbing that occurred around 10 a.m. Monday morning in Decatur. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, one person was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital after being stabbed. Decatur Police are still on the Locust St. scene.
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
