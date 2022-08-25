Read full article on original website
How about you pay back the loan that YOU took out, not me.
Bay News 9
New CEO for African American Chamber of Commerce aims to change perceptions of Black businesses
MILWAUKEE — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is under new leadership. Former City of Milwaukee Chief Equity Officer Nikki Purvis took over as CEO earlier this month. During her first few weeks on the job, Purvis has taken time to talk with local Black-owned businesses. She...
wild941.com
Art Teacher Catches Flak For Having A Curvy Body
A New Jersey teacher has gone viral, after photos of her in class were posted, & people couldn’t stop talking about how curvy her body is & her choice of attire. Black Enterprise reports, that 39-year old art teacher, Roxsana Diaz is under fire from parents because of her looks & body build. She has expressed how people want her fired, & assured recently on her IG Live, that she isn’t going anywhere.
Bay News 9
Patients keeping close watch on BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations
OLDSMAR, Fla. - Thousands of BayCare patients could be forced to find new providers if the health care system and Florida Blue insurance can't agree on a new contract by Sept. 30. What You Need To Know. After months of negotiations, BayCare and Florida Blue still haven't come to an...
These 'amazingly ridiculous' things were final straw for ex-Florida teacher
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
$100,000 in Grants are Available to Floridians Serving Area Students
McDonald's 2nd Annual Golden Grants Are Open To Florida's Deserving Student-Focused Programs(McDonald's/GoldenGrantsfl.com) McDonald's Golden Grants Applications are Open to Educators & Individuals with Activities Benefitting Florida Students.
Bay News 9
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
msn.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants
HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
Watch: Group displays Nazi symbols on Florida bridge
A video taken Saturday shows a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County, Florida.
United P&C plans to pull out of Florida’s market, what’s next for homeowners?
Thousands of Tampa Bay area homeowners are scrambling as another property insurance company announces plans to pull out of Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction
'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled
As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Bay News 9
Jury Seated For Seminole Co. 'Ghost Candidate' Trial
A jury is in place to begin the first day of the ‘ghost candidate’ trial, which involved Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris. Paris is one of five accused in a ghost candidate scheme in Florida. What You Need To Know. Ben Paris is implicated in the trial,...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tampa Bay Gold Star Family Receives New Mortgage-Free Home from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program
(Wesley Chapel, Florida) – National homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, in partnership with the national non-profit Building Homes for Heroes,®, turned over the keys to a brand-new, fully-furnished, mortgage-free townhome to 22-year-old Nazeraeh Montrond and her three younger siblings at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at the Centex community of Wesley Reserve at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel.
Bay News 9
What is the role of lieutenant governor?
FLORIDA — Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially announced his running mate as Karla Hernandez-Mats. The two will hit the campaign trail to work towards unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November general election. What You Need To Know. Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially...
