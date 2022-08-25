ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 8

RC138
4d ago

How about you pay back the loan that YOU took out, not me.

Reply(1)
7
Related
wild941.com

Art Teacher Catches Flak For Having A Curvy Body

A New Jersey teacher has gone viral, after photos of her in class were posted, & people couldn’t stop talking about how curvy her body is & her choice of attire. Black Enterprise reports, that 39-year old art teacher, Roxsana Diaz is under fire from parents because of her looks & body build. She has expressed how people want her fired, & assured recently on her IG Live, that she isn’t going anywhere.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
L. Cane

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Debt Forgiveness#Tampa Bay Area#Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Florida A M University
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NAACP
floridapolitics.com

Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction

'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Jury Seated For Seminole Co. 'Ghost Candidate' Trial

A jury is in place to begin the first day of the ‘ghost candidate’ trial, which involved Seminole County GOP Chair Ben Paris. Paris is one of five accused in a ghost candidate scheme in Florida. What You Need To Know. Ben Paris is implicated in the trial,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Gold Star Family Receives New Mortgage-Free Home from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program

(Wesley Chapel, Florida) – National homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, in partnership with the national non-profit Building Homes for Heroes,®, turned over the keys to a brand-new, fully-furnished, mortgage-free townhome to 22-year-old Nazeraeh Montrond and her three younger siblings at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at the Centex community of Wesley Reserve at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Bay News 9

What is the role of lieutenant governor?

FLORIDA — Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially announced his running mate as Karla Hernandez-Mats. The two will hit the campaign trail to work towards unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November general election. What You Need To Know. Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has officially...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy