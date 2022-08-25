A New Jersey teacher has gone viral, after photos of her in class were posted, & people couldn’t stop talking about how curvy her body is & her choice of attire. Black Enterprise reports, that 39-year old art teacher, Roxsana Diaz is under fire from parents because of her looks & body build. She has expressed how people want her fired, & assured recently on her IG Live, that she isn’t going anywhere.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO