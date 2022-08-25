ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US: Strikes kill 4 Iranian-backed militia members in Syria

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcK6v_0hVVM0Jl00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Four Iranian-backed militia members were killed in U.S. strikes in Syria on Wednesday in response to attacks by the group in recent weeks, the U.S. military said Thursday.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said U.S. forces also destroyed seven enemy rocket launchers on Wednesday hours after militia fighters fired rockets at two U.S. military installations in northeast Syria. Central Command provided additional details about the strikes on Thursday, saying they were done with Apache helicopters, AC-130 gunships and M777 Howitzers.

The latest spike in attacks came after militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard targeted U.S. troops on Aug. 15 at the al-Tanf Garrison in the south. There were no casualties or damage in that attack. But, in response, the U.S. struck bunkers and facilities used by the militias.

At the Pentagon on Thursday, Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said it would be premature to say if these strikes represent a broader escalation of violence in Syria.

“Certainly time will tell,” said Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary. “Based on the strikes that we have taken, we’ve sent a very loud and clear message, and a proportional message, that any threat against our forces who are operating in Syria or anywhere will not be tolerated. My hope would be that these groups would have received the message loud and clear and that we will not see similar behavior in future."

President Joe Biden informed Congress of his decision to approve the initial U.S. strikes on the bunker facility, saying the goal was to disrupt the ongoing series of attacks and “to deter the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities.”

The opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the U.S. airstrikes on the bunkers targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan and that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed.

Within hours after the U.S. strikes, militia rocket attacks hit Green Village and the Conoco gas field in Deir el-Zour, where U.S. troops are stationed. According to U.S. Central Command, at least three servicemembers were treated or evaluated for minor injuries. U.S. forces retaliated by targeting the rocket launchers.

“We will respond appropriately and proportionally to attacks on our servicemembers,” said Gen. Erik Kurilla, who heads U.S. Central Command. “No group will strike at our troops with impunity."

Deir el-Zour is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields. Iran-backed militia groups and Syrian forces control the area and had often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has denied that Iran had any link to those targeted. Iran routinely denies arming militia groups that target U.S. forces in the region, despite weaponry linking back to them.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Syria at https://apnews.com/hub/syria.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Hollywood Reporter

Justice Department Says Documents Were “Likely Concealed and Removed” From Mar-a-Lago to Obstruct Probe

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing late Tuesday that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.More from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Kids reflect on war at bombed school in Ukraine

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Like children everywhere, returning to school in Ukraine comes with the excitement of reconnecting with friends mixed with an apprehension of teachers’ demands. The kids of school No. 21 now share a different common experience amid Russia’s war: Every student has become familiar with the sound of an air raid siren and can distinguish between the sounds of anti-aircraft weapons and cruise missiles. The school, in the northern city of Chernihiv, has been shut down after suffering extensive damage from Russian bombardment. When schools open Thursday, its children will be scattered to wherever classrooms are available. Their old playground is still a regular meeting point, but the games they play have changed: Imaginary army checkpoints have replaced hide and seek. Imitating the sound and impact of rockets is a popular new pastime. Much of Chernihiv and surrounding villages about 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Kyiv were devastated by intense artillery shelling in the early stages of the war. When the Russians retreated, they left behind 133 damaged schools in the region and 11 others destroyed.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: My Soviet refugee parents had their lives changed by Gorbachev

When I heard former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev had died, an oft-repeated phrase of my mother’s came to mind. “Our life was black and white before 1991” — the year when the USSR collapsed — she used to tell us (and still does). As the first-generation American child of Soviet Union refugees, I have no affection for a Soviet president. But I do appreciate the opportunities that my family was given by Gorbachev’s policies.My parents were teenagers when Gorbachev first came to power as the first, and only, president of the USSR. My mother attended a Revolution Day celebration in...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
110K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy