Aaron Donald swings helmet at Bengals players in wild practice fight

Three years ago, Myles Garrett was suspended six games after swinging Mason Rudolph’s helmet during a game . That precedent may soon become important, as video emerged from Thursday’s Rams-Bengals joint practice of Aaron Donald doing the same thing.

In footage on Twitter that seems to have been recorded by fans (media are rarely allowed to take video at practice), Donald is shown swinging the helmet of a Bengals player as a weapon during a practice fight. Though dust-ups are common during training camp, and particularly during joint practices, swinging a helmet is taking things a bit far. Donald seemed to end up with two helmets — one in each hand — amid the chaos, and was eventually tackled to the ground.

The Rams and Bengals’ joint practice ended after a helmet-swinging brawl. @cincyhub/Twitter

If the situation does result in any discipline that sees Donald miss time during the regular season, it would be a major blow to the Rams, who would be losing their best defensive player for some period of time. Donald has not missed a game since 2017 and has never suffered a serious injury, making the All Pro team for seven years running.

Donald has also recorded over 10 sacks for five straight seasons and made the Pro Bowl every year of his career.

Perhaps there was some bad blood left over from the Super Bowl, in which Donald’s Rams won a closely-fought contest over Cincinnati. Still, this brawl is well beyond what would be considered the norm in a joint practice.

What repercussions come from it — if any — will become clear in time.