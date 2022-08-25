Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
Rent in Little Rock rising, still below state, national average
Apartment rents in Little Rock, while climbing, are still below the state and national average.
KATV
Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces September events
Live@5 featuring David Ashley— 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Enjoy the vocal stylings of returning performer David Ashley during ASC’s Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The concert will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s home facility, 701 S. Main St., in downtown Pine Bluff. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. The event is open to ages 21 and older. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided.
KATV
Group pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas releases first TV ad
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new TV ad pushing for recreational marijuana in Arkansas is set to hit the airwaves on Wednesday. In this new ad, Responsible Growth Arkansas is highlighting where some of the taxes derived from sales will go toward. Whether Arkansans will see a recreational marijuana...
beckersasc.com
Arkansas endoscopy center property sold for $4M
The property housing Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas was sold for $4.02 million, Arkansas Business reported Aug. 29. The 9,969-square-foot ASC property was previously purchased in August 2020 for $3.2 million by Stage Equity Partners, the report said. Real estate investor Ryan Properties is the new owner. The deal...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine
This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
republic-online.com
Homicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, AR
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
New warehouse operation to provide 200 jobs for Little Rock
200 new jobs coming to Little Rock
KTLO
Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime
Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
KATV
Sylvan Hills school officials find gun on student returning from lunch Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police responded to a call from Sylvan Hills High School after finding a gun during a search Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Pulaski County School District said the incident happened when three students returned from lunch acting "nervously". The strange behavior prompted school...
NBC 10 News First at Four: Little Rock unsolved homicide
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four months has passed since Raymond Moore was killed in a shooting in Little Rock. The case remains unsolved, and Raymond’s family wants answers. Watch the clip above to hear more from Moore’s family and learn more details about the case.
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
Sherwood juvenile arrested for taking unloaded gun to school
SHERWOOD, Ark — A Sylvan Hills student was found to have a gun while at school on Tuesday. According to reports, 3 students left the school campus, and when they returned they were stopped at the office, and their backpacks were searched. During the search, the staff found an...
