Pine Bluff, AR

KATV

Arkansas receives $2 million toward maternal health care

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas is making strides in prenatal health care with millions of dollars being granted to assist current and expectant mothers across the state. In addition to the state's general assembly setting aside $1 million for pregnancy resource centers, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2 million for maternal health care in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Group of Arkansas farmers hope state bans dicamba herbicide, enforce regulations

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A group of Arkansas farmers met on Tuesday in Little Rock to discuss why the public should be warned about a herbicide called Dicamba. This product is used in combating herbicide-resistant weeds in Dicamba Tolerant (DT) soybeans. Products containing dicamba can cause serious damage to non-dicamba-tolerant soybeans and to other sensitive crops and non-crop plants.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces September events

Live@5 featuring David Ashley— 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Enjoy the vocal stylings of returning performer David Ashley during ASC’s Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The concert will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC’s home facility, 701 S. Main St., in downtown Pine Bluff. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. The event is open to ages 21 and older. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided.
beckersasc.com

Arkansas endoscopy center property sold for $4M

The property housing Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas was sold for $4.02 million, Arkansas Business reported Aug. 29. The 9,969-square-foot ASC property was previously purchased in August 2020 for $3.2 million by Stage Equity Partners, the report said. Real estate investor Ryan Properties is the new owner. The deal...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine

This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
ARKANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Homicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, AR

There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
BENTON, AR
KTLO

Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime

Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Sylvan Hills school officials find gun on student returning from lunch Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police responded to a call from Sylvan Hills High School after finding a gun during a search Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the Pulaski County School District said the incident happened when three students returned from lunch acting "nervously". The strange behavior prompted school...
SHERWOOD, AR
hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

