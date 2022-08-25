ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
BOCA RATON, FL
Meet the young people who are making it on the Treasure Coast

Today's kids are finding that making stuff with their hands is fun, and they are reaping the rewards. The rise in "maker culture" is evidence that people of all walks of life, education, and backgrounds universally enjoy making things. Whether it is virtual, using a computer program, or making something physical in the real world, there is a pride in creation that is hard to explain. It is very rewarding to make something, stand back, and say "I made that."
PALM CITY, FL
Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
STUART, FL
Scattered to numerous storms, increasing heat expected today

This morning, a weak area of high pressure located east of the Bahamas is providing an onshore wind which will once again bring shower and storm opportunities back to South Florida on your Wednesday afternoon. The east southeast wind begun earlier this morning leading to a few coastal showers, mainly...
FLORIDA STATE
Lightning strike causes small wildfire in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A lightning strike caused a wildfire at Cypress Creek Natural Area in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, a pine tree was struck by lightning last Tuesday, Aug. 23. The strike ignited vegetation surrounding the pine, which caused a ten-acre wildfire.
JUPITER, FL
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Witness: Parkland school shooter struggled in middle school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school, laughing uncontrollably and blurting out inappropriate comments in class, destroying a bathroom sink and getting low grades, a former counselor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for massacring 17 people. Note: The...
PARKLAND, FL

