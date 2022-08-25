Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
cbs12.com
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue launches new career-driven program for local youth
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a crucial, life-saving job every community in our country depends on. Fire and rescue. Now, one department in our area is on a mission to get teens and young adults excited about pursing a possible future career as a firefighter or first responder.
cbs12.com
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
cbs12.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
cbs12.com
Worker dies after being trapped under commercial motor vehicle in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A worker died after he was trapped under a large commercial motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the incident took place on Melaluca Lane in Lake Worth. The sheriffs office says the commercial vehicle weighing...
cbs12.com
GPS tracker, shooter's palm print found on victim's car in Greenacres shooting
GREENACRES, Fla (CBS12) — Two men from Broward County are locked up, one in Palm Beach County, in connection to a shooting in Greenacres. And from the evidence, investigators believe the shooter and his accomplice used a GPS tracker to keep tabs on the victim in the days before the shooting.
cbs12.com
Man who tried to damage cars at dealership caught on camera
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in tracking down a vandal. The sheriff's office shared a photo of a man who tried to steal and damage cars at Luxe Motorcars on Okeechobee Boulevard, just east of N. Congress Boulevard.
cbs12.com
'Give me your money', restaurant employee robbed of her tips
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A restaurant employee was robbed at gunpoint after her shift on Sunday night. The Boca Raton Police Department says the incident took place in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall just before 9:30 p.m. The victim was walking to her car after her shift at True Food Kitchen, when she noted a blue sedan driving towards her.
cbs12.com
Meet the young people who are making it on the Treasure Coast
Today's kids are finding that making stuff with their hands is fun, and they are reaping the rewards. The rise in "maker culture" is evidence that people of all walks of life, education, and backgrounds universally enjoy making things. Whether it is virtual, using a computer program, or making something physical in the real world, there is a pride in creation that is hard to explain. It is very rewarding to make something, stand back, and say "I made that."
cbs12.com
Fishermen identified after drowning in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have identified the two men who drowned at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. According to the sheriff's office, the victims were identified as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso, 30. The sheriff's office...
cbs12.com
911 audio released after road rage incident leaves woman in critical condition
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — New 911 audio from the West Palm Peach police department is shedding light on the moments a woman was shot during a road rage incident over the weekend. That woman is still in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in...
cbs12.com
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
cbs12.com
Scattered to numerous storms, increasing heat expected today
This morning, a weak area of high pressure located east of the Bahamas is providing an onshore wind which will once again bring shower and storm opportunities back to South Florida on your Wednesday afternoon. The east southeast wind begun earlier this morning leading to a few coastal showers, mainly...
cbs12.com
'Illegal and offensive,' Miami-Dade Commissioner arrested for corruption: State Attorney
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez, 64, surrendered himself to the county jail after the State Attorney said he used his government position to acquire $15,000 from a business owner who faced code violations. According to the arrest affidavit, the District 11 Commissioner accepted illegal payments...
cbs12.com
Lightning strike causes small wildfire in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A lightning strike caused a wildfire at Cypress Creek Natural Area in Jupiter. According to the Palm Beach County Department of Environmental Resources Management, a pine tree was struck by lightning last Tuesday, Aug. 23. The strike ignited vegetation surrounding the pine, which caused a ten-acre wildfire.
cbs12.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cbs12.com
$3,000 reward offered in July 4th double homicide investigation
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information on a double homicide of Gerhode Ocean and Joney Dolcine that took place on July 4. Both men died after being shot multiple times at a party on SW 3rd...
cbs12.com
Caught on Camera: Victim dies from injuries sustained in hit-and-run accident
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are still looking for the person who ran over a victim leaving them with fatal injuries in Fort Lauderdale, the sheriffs office recently released video of the crime in hopes the public may assist in the case. The incident occurred on...
cbs12.com
Witness: Parkland school shooter struggled in middle school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school, laughing uncontrollably and blurting out inappropriate comments in class, destroying a bathroom sink and getting low grades, a former counselor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for massacring 17 people. Note: The...
cbs12.com
'It had to be his way or no way' with Nikolas Cruz, mother gave him 'whatever he wanted'
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Nikolas Cruz's difficult upbringing was on display when the defense played a recording of a close friend of his late adoptive mother. Finai Browd — who worked with Lynda Cruz in the 1980s in New York — was questioned in a remote deposition on July 14 and described Cruz as extremely happy after adopting Nikolas.
