Burlington, IA

Burlington PD seek info on indecent exposure suspect

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

Burlington Police need your help finding a suspect wanted for indecent exposure.

On Thursday, Aug. 25 at approximately 8:30 a.m., a woman was jogging in the area of Main Street just south of the Cascade Bridge when she was approached by a person described as a Black man in his early 20s with curly hair and driving a smaller, light green SUV, a news release says.

The man asked her for directions to a local business. While she was looking at her cell phone to give him directions, she noticed the driver was exposing his genitals to her and masturbating. The jogger ran away from the area and the man was last seen traveling west on Dankwardt Drive, the release says.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or the Greater Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

