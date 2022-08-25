ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHEC: SC COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

By Braley Dodson
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency.

There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 a week a month ago, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Additionally, hospitalizations were down by 6.3% compared to the previous week, with 585 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, as of information updated a minute before midnight on Saturday.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, had decreased by 19.8% compared to the previous week, and 24.6% compared to the previous month.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.66 million cases and 18,245 deaths.

