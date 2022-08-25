ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing

Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Senior Citizen Spirit Week’ underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System is teaming up with the city of South Bend to host “Senior Citizen Spirit Week.”. It’s a chance to help share tips with local seniors. Those who are ages 50 and older are invited to come take part in a week full of free interactive learning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Education
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Education
City
La Porte, IN
City
Trail Creek, IN
WNDU

2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Exploring the Children’s Museum of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a place to take your kids this fall that offers lots of hands-on fun and learning, there’s a place in South Bend you’ll want to check out. The Children’s Museum of South Bend opened about a year ago...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jeffrey
WNDU

Elkhart Community Gardens unveils new upgrades

The 2022 ‘Hats Off to the Houses’ campaign raised more than $18,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana. Sentencing pushed back for former South Bend Police officer accused in child seduction case. Updated: 6 hours ago. Timothy Barber, 37, of Elkhart pled guilty last month to a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City Neighborhood Initiative will help build homes in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is taking a new approach to building homes. The city released its City Neighborhood Initiative on Monday and the plan to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Back-to-School: Benton Harbor Area Schools

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The proud Tigers of Benton Harbor headed back to school Monday with an interim superintendent and a strong vision. Just a few years ago, there was talk of a state takeover and even threats of closing the high school after several years of low test scores and poor graduation rates.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Michigan City mayor under investigation for leaving scene of accident

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have confirmed there is a criminal investigation involving Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. The 72-year-old mayor is accused of leaving the scene of an accident after driving over a water line at Washington Park causing damage to his city-owned vehicle. According to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Sex#College#Iu South Bend
WNDU

Niles Community Schools head back to the classroom

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Summer is officially over for many Michigan kids, as most schools in southwest Michigan are now back in session. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Niles High School on Monday before students arrived. There are some exciting changes at Niles Community Schools this year, like brand...
NILES, MI
WNDU

South Bend church celebrates 150th anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One dead in Goshen crash

The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton...
GOSHEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WNDU

Notre Dame's approach to replacing rushing production

Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton Harbor, and those kids will have new extracurricular activities to check out—like esports!. Benton Harbor returns to class with new interim superintendent. Updated: 5 hours ago. The proud tigers of Benton Harbor headed back to school Monday with an...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

WNDU FAWD NOON SHOW

The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy