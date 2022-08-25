Camaro Thief Videos Himself Committing The Crime

Award for the dumbest criminal goes to…

These days car thieves sure are brazen. For whatever, they feel they can steal cars and commit other crimes with impunity. Case in point: back on July 29 a suspect who allegedly stole a 2011 Chevy Camaro at gunpoint whipped out his phone and took video of himself in the stolen vehicle. Now, we’re not criminal defense attorneys but we’re pretty sure Saul Goodman’s advice of keeping your mouth shut includes not taking videos of yourself committing a crime.

Memphis Police Department didn’t specify how it got the video, but we wouldn’t be surprised to learn the suspect posted it on social media. According to police, the armed robbery took place at a gas station at 3888 Macon Road. After producing a black handgun, the two men told the owner of the Camaro to empty his pockets. They took the keys to the car and the victim’s phone, then used to muscle car to get away. It’s possible the suspect recorded the video on the victim’s phone, which also is just such a genius move.

Police say the first suspect is a black male, 18-21 years of age, medium complexion, armed with a black handgun. The second suspect is also a black male, 18-21 years of age, wearing a black hoodie. While those descriptions aren’t great, the video the one suspect took of himself is far better. You can see he appears to have tattoos on his shoulders, neck, hands, and arms.

Perhaps the suspect thinks he won’t receive more than a slap on the wrist for what we would assume is aggravated robbery and probably a few other charges. This is a real problem if that’s the case, because plenty of suspects lately seem to have similar attitudes.

If you know who committed this crime, Memphis police are encouraging you to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You can stay anonymous and you might be eligible to receive a reward of up to $2,000 cash. Plus you’ll be helping some dangerous criminals face the consequences of their actions.