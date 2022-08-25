ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I Snapped’: Videos Played in Court Show Accused Kidnapper Confessing to Tying Up Then-Wife, Being ‘Good at Manipulation’

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Comments / 26

Cecile medford
5d ago

You snapped alright. You also alienated your daughter against her MOTHER. Probably causing that child mental problems that she will need THERAPY for for years to come to get over all of your distorted lies. You should be ASHAMED & SHOULD NEVER be allowed out of prison & never allowed to see your children again.

SAYIT
5d ago

And you wonder why women are opting out on marriage these days. Men are like a box of chocolates. Can never be sure where the nuts are.

Fred Carpenter
5d ago

They make him sound like a cop and the injustice system in general. Hell, they make him sound like the average American. Wolves in sheep clothing, all of them. Opportunistic predators waiting to pounce on unsuspecting victims.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

