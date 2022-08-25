ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Virginia Tech students to help assist with cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Come Friday a group of Hokies will be heading to Letcher County, Kentucky to assist with cleanup efforts following deadly flooding in late July. While in the state the students will “spend time mucking out houses, preparing food, organizing supplies for the community, and assisting with an Appalachian Roots Benefit Concert for flood relief,” according to a press release.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Glenvar volleyball takes down Northside in a County clash

ROANOKE, Va. – In a Monday night County clash between Glenvar and Northside, the Highlanders claimed victory in straight sets. . The Highlanders were anchored by their senior class that displayed a strong service game from Sydney Loder and Natalie McMahon. They helped set the tone for the first set that led to a 25-9 win.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Hokies prep for Friday night opener at Monarchs

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since 1982, Virginia Tech will open its football season on the road against an in-state opponent-- Old Dominion. The Monarchs have a program that the Hokies faithful remembers all to well from that infamous 2018 meeting. At that time, Old Dominion upset the 13th ranked Virginia Tech, 49-35. Aside from that, ODU football is a program that Brent Pry is rather familiar with as well.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Cycling Team#Cyclist#Usa Cycling#Road Cycling#Blue Ridge Twenty24
WSLS

Heads up! Strong front to bring storms Tuesday, drop in humidity Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a front that’s produced severe weather from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes, mainly in the form of wind damage. As that front gets closer to us, it will have the chance to do the same between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. These storms will start near the West Virginia-Virginia line and then move east as the afternoon progresses.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Yes, please! Lower humidity lasts the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The front that brought storms to parts of the area Tuesday is now east of us, resulting in much lower humidity than we’ve seen in recent days. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 70s in the mountains and 80s elsewhere. This...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Clear the Shelters: Meet Sofia!

Today, we want to introduce you to a sweet girl in the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. Staff with the shelter say she would do well in an energetic home. Sofia has lived with other dogs in the past, but the shelter staff requires a meet-and-greet with any prospective dog friends.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

More consider self-defense training amid rise in Roanoke crime

ROANOKE, Va. – Amid the nation’s crime spike, self-defense classes are in high demand. President Joe Biden addressed the issue Tuesday touting his “Safer America Plan” as a way to reduce gun crime and save lives. In the meantime, people are taking matters into their own...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash on US-460 in Campbell County cleared

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-460 in Campbell County near Rt. 817E is causing traffic backups, according to VDOT. As of 11:25 a.m., the east right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

