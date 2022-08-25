Read full article on original website
Virginia Tech students to help assist with cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Come Friday a group of Hokies will be heading to Letcher County, Kentucky to assist with cleanup efforts following deadly flooding in late July. While in the state the students will “spend time mucking out houses, preparing food, organizing supplies for the community, and assisting with an Appalachian Roots Benefit Concert for flood relief,” according to a press release.
Black Business Month aims to shine a light on diverse businesses across Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – The month of August is recognized as Black Business Month. The Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce says it’s an opportunity to branch out and try new businesses owned by African Americans. The Chamber covers 25 counties and seven cities. Its mission is to spread...
Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
Glenvar volleyball takes down Northside in a County clash
ROANOKE, Va. – In a Monday night County clash between Glenvar and Northside, the Highlanders claimed victory in straight sets. . The Highlanders were anchored by their senior class that displayed a strong service game from Sydney Loder and Natalie McMahon. They helped set the tone for the first set that led to a 25-9 win.
Hokies prep for Friday night opener at Monarchs
BLACKSBURG, Va. – For the first time since 1982, Virginia Tech will open its football season on the road against an in-state opponent-- Old Dominion. The Monarchs have a program that the Hokies faithful remembers all to well from that infamous 2018 meeting. At that time, Old Dominion upset the 13th ranked Virginia Tech, 49-35. Aside from that, ODU football is a program that Brent Pry is rather familiar with as well.
Heat, humidity hang on tight before drier, more comfortable air arrives
ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s weather is a carbon copy of what we saw over the course of the weekend - heat, humidity and isolated downpours along and west of the Parkway. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s to lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.
Huckleberry Park construction underway in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new Christiansburg park is on track to open this spring. The newly named Huckleberry Park first broke ground back in spring of 2021, but now construction is in full swing. It will feature an all-access playground, challenge course, splash pad and more. This week, they...
Roanoke residents push to name administration building after pillar of education with local ties
ROANOKE, Va. – The former Roanoke Times building in downtown Roanoke will be the future home of Roanoke City Public Schools and many residents are advocating for who they believe the building should be named after. A sign that reads “Future home of Roanoke City Schools” now dons the...
Heads up! Strong front to bring storms Tuesday, drop in humidity Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a front that’s produced severe weather from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes, mainly in the form of wind damage. As that front gets closer to us, it will have the chance to do the same between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. These storms will start near the West Virginia-Virginia line and then move east as the afternoon progresses.
Yes, please! Lower humidity lasts the rest of the week
ROANOKE, Va. – The front that brought storms to parts of the area Tuesday is now east of us, resulting in much lower humidity than we’ve seen in recent days. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 70s in the mountains and 80s elsewhere. This...
Clear the Shelters: Meet Sofia!
Today, we want to introduce you to a sweet girl in the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. Staff with the shelter say she would do well in an energetic home. Sofia has lived with other dogs in the past, but the shelter staff requires a meet-and-greet with any prospective dog friends.
In Your Town: Lynchburg is special thanks to people making positive impacts
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We are kicking off this year’s In Your Town series, where we highlight different areas of our region and what they have to offer. Our first stop is in Lynchburg!. Besides enjoying outdoor activities and small businesses, what makes the Hill City so special are...
The Business of Helping Others: How one family continues to provide for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roman family has always had a passion for helping others. Most recently, Shaquan Roman, the Outreach Coordinator for Eastern Appalachian Adult & Teen Challenge, opened a new Roanoke City office in hopes of reaching more people. The program is a faith-based addiction treatment program for...
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday morning, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions. The restrictions go into place on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Below are the exceptions to the restrictions:. Inpatient:. Patients with physical limitations or...
TAP hosting job fair at Hotel Roanoke to fill more than 20 vacant positions
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress in downtown Roanoke is looking for help. Like many other organizations, TAP is looking to fill more than 20 positions as soon as possible. The nonprofit is inviting the community to a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1...
Giles County school to have virtual learning day due to heat, humidity
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Narrows Elementary/Middle School will have a virtual learning day on Tuesday due to high temperatures and humidity within the building. Students will not report to school, but will be expected to complete assignments that were given to them by their teachers on Monday. If...
More consider self-defense training amid rise in Roanoke crime
ROANOKE, Va. – Amid the nation’s crime spike, self-defense classes are in high demand. President Joe Biden addressed the issue Tuesday touting his “Safer America Plan” as a way to reduce gun crime and save lives. In the meantime, people are taking matters into their own...
Crash on US-460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on US-460 in Campbell County near Rt. 817E is causing traffic backups, according to VDOT. As of 11:25 a.m., the east right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic...
68 dogs seized from Pittsylvania County home in April find forever homes
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A happy ending to a sad story: you may remember when we told you about dozens of dogs that were seized from a home in Pittsylvania County back in April. Fast forward four months and they have all been adopted into forever homes and are...
Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requests external assessment of police department
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s City Manager’s Office requested an outside assessment of the city’s police department. The request for an organizational assessment went live on the city’s website earlier this month. According to the post, the purpose of the assessment is for an external agency...
