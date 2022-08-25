ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Oldsmar teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school, Clearwater police say

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager was arrested by Clearwater police on Thursday for “several disturbing behaviors” at his high school.

In a release from Clearwater police, officers said the 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly showing another student what appeared to be a gun inside a duffel bag. Police said the teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, also said that by the end of the year, he was going to use a gun at Countryside High School.

Police said no guns were recovered from the student and they will continue to investigate this case.

The teenager was booked into the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

