ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

Win tix & VIP experience for Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Japanese Breakfast @ Forest Hillls Stadium in NYC

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are playing a few big shows in October to support Cool it Down, their first album in nine years. They'll be in NYC on Saturday, October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium, with Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas. Tickets are on sale now, and we have a pair to give away, that comes with VIP experience at the show! More specifically the winner will get two tickets and 'Backyard' passes which "provides early entry one hour before doors to the exclusive backstage lounge bar, plus two complimentary beverages, private restrooms, and access to the lounge throughout the show, including an extended ‘last call’ 30 minutes after encore."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Angel Du$t & One Step Closer playing last-minute small NYC show during Movements tour

Angel Du$t and One Step Closer are about to be on tour opening for Movements (alongside Snarls), and that tour hits Brooklyn on September 9 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. But now, Angel Du$t and OSC have added their own much smaller Brooklyn show happening one day earlier, at Alphaville on September 8. It's also with Illusion, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 31 at 10 AM. Updated dates are listed below.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Chelsea Manning is DJing Bushwig (2022 lineup)

Annual NYC drag festival Bushwig returns for its 2022 edition on September 10 & 11 at Knockdown Center. They've been releasing the lineup in phases, and they've now revealed that activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning will be DJing on Sunday (9/11). Manning recently did a set at Elsewhere, her first in 15 years, as part of the Sksksks hyperpop party. "Electronic music is how I survived prison," she told The New Yorker ahead of the gig, continuing, "House music came from within the queer and trans community, and there’s quite a bit in this set, because I think younger people need to be reminded."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

ODESZA played 2 nights at Forest Hills Stadium w/ Sylvan Esso, San Holo & more (night 2 pics, video)

Seattle electronic duo ODESZA released their fourth album, The Last Goodbye, in July, and soon after began a tour supporting it. They hit NYC on Friday (8/26) and Saturday (8/27) for a pair of shows at Forest Hills Stadium with Sylvan Esso, San Holo, and Gilligan Moss. As usual, they brought a huge production along with them, with pyrotechnics, laser lights and confetti throughout, and a fireworks display to close out the night. Also like the album, they had a couple of guests on hand: Charlie Houston for "Wide Awake," and Naomi Wild for "Higher Ground" and "Better Now."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy