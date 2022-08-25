Yeah Yeah Yeahs are playing a few big shows in October to support Cool it Down, their first album in nine years. They'll be in NYC on Saturday, October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium, with Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas. Tickets are on sale now, and we have a pair to give away, that comes with VIP experience at the show! More specifically the winner will get two tickets and 'Backyard' passes which "provides early entry one hour before doors to the exclusive backstage lounge bar, plus two complimentary beverages, private restrooms, and access to the lounge throughout the show, including an extended ‘last call’ 30 minutes after encore."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO