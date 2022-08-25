Read full article on original website
Community coming together to help Agawam food truck
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The owners of a local food truck are in need of the community’s help after losing one restaurant during COVID-19 and they’re now in danger of losing another. Thai Chili, a Thai street food truck in Agawam, needs help. After a long string of...
Town by Town: Trek in the Park, Forest Park Market, and Northampton farmers market
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton. On Tuesday, kids in the community got to head over to Heritage State Park in Holyoke for Trek in the Park. Participants got the chance to learn to follow a map, take a scavenger...
Sunday night celebration honors Rabbi Amy Wallk
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special crystal concert celebration was held Sunday to honor Rabbi Amy Wallk. For the past 15 years, Rabbi Wallk has shown dedication and commitment to the community of Temple Bethel. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance at the event and said he is grateful for...
Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. International Opioid Awareness Day is set to take place on Wednesday, August 31st. In Easthampton, neighbors offered community resources and reflected on those who have been affected by overdoses.
Agawam Arts and Crafts festival highlights mosaic project
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Agawam Arts and Crafts Festival was held Sunday. The festival took place at the Polish American Club in Feeding Hills. Guests were able to participate in silent auctions, while kids got the chance to take part in some free arts and crafts as well as face painting.
Car strikes pole on River Road in Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to the area of 745 River Road Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car having crashed into a utility pole. According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette, the accident only involved one vehicle. She added that no serious injuries have been reported.
BREAKING: A car hit a tree on Wilbraham Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a major crash on 2390 Wilbraham Road, where a car hit a tree. That crash happening around 11p.m on Tuesday night. Springfield Police confirmed that one person was rescued out of the car and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright...
Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
Students wrap up summer break at Six Flags New England
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Another summer break has come and gone for local students, but before they head back to school this week, many enjoyed one final hurrah this weekend at Six flags New England. It was a fun afternoon for many, we saw kids of all ages with their friends...
Holyoke picnic benefits memorial scholarship
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A picnic was held Sunday to benefit Maurice Donahue Memorial Scholarship. The event included Irish music, dancing, food, drinks, games and raffle prizes. Organizers of the event told Western Mass News what it takes for someone to receive the scholarship prize. “How much work they do in...
3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield
Gov. Baker visits Springfield to discuss Civic Center Garage project
Thermal cameras help save a stranded kayaker on the Deerfield River
DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -A stranded kayaker is saved from the help of Deerfield Fire Department, Greenfield Drone Unit and thermal cameras. The rescue happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, when the Deerfield Fire District and Deerfield Police Department were called to search the Deerfield River. The kayaker said he was...
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Burnett Road in Chicopee for reports of a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and saw that the entire pole was down, causing a road closure. Our...
Car crashes into house on Denver Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigatingh after a car crashed into a Springfield home Monday morning. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the collision occurred around 6 a.m. Monday on Denver Street. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Springfield...
Getting Answers: back-to-school driving safety
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - School is back in session and that means buses are back on the roads. However, the question is: what are the rules when it comes to sharing the road and what is the penalty for breaking them?. A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned over...
Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress Streets for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and one car, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Lawmakers call for action after pedestrians hit along busy Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders have stepped up their calls for action to address safety concerns after two women in a crosswalk were hit by a car outside American International College. The incident was just the latest in a string of accidents at the Wilbraham Road crosswalk. An AIC...
Police searching for missing Warren man
WARREN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Warren are asking for the public’s health in locating a missing Warren man. According to the Warren Police and Fire Departments, the male individual, whose name has not been released, was last seen in West Warren in the vicinity of Gilbert Road. Police...
3 car crash causes backup on I-91N near exit 8
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A three-car crash caused some traffic troubles along Interstate 91 Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 8 a.m. on the northnound side of the highway, near exit 8. Mass. State Police confirmed that no injuries were reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
