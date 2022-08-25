FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)—As of the last 24 hours, the U.S Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters due to the risk of engine fires. According to U.S Army officials, they are aware of a small number of engine fires with the aircraft. The incidents did not result in any injuries or deaths.

FORT RUCKER, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO