ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elba, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility

OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

His name was signed for Dothan to receive millions, but he never knew it

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan received millions in federal funds, though paperwork submitted to receive those reimbursements was signed by a person who had not been employed by the city for years. Feeding program documents, until the spring of this year, contained the signature of Larry Patrick,...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

New Manufacturing Plant Coming to Ozark, Creating 84 Jobs

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a manufacturing facility in Ozark, creating 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore takes reclaimed materials and turns them into flooring and surface products. The company is the largest converter of reclaimed rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
WSFA

$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
OZARK, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elba, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Elba, AL
Government
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Fort Rucker and all Army ground Chinook fleet

FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)—As of the last 24 hours, the U.S Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters due to the risk of engine fires. According to U.S Army officials, they are aware of a small number of engine fires with the aircraft. The incidents did not result in any injuries or deaths.
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Mayor#The Elba City Council#The Alabama Legislature#Electric Board
wtvy.com

Dothan government scandal detailed in email

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two city of Dothan supervisors are among five employees who either lost their job or were reprimanded for their role in a multi-million dollar feeding program that is now a criminal investigation. An internal email penned by Dothan Personnel Director Delvick McKay and obtained by News...
wtvy.com

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

One killed in Dothan wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtvy.com

Missing Samson Juvenile Brent Johnson

FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. Borden is currently still delivering – but the looming closure is already impacting schools. At Geneva County High and Elementary – they're facing...
SAMSON, AL
wdhn.com

Local chain restaurant closes their doors for good in Dothan.

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— TGI Friday’s in Dothan has officially closed their doors amid a mass location shut down. Customers wanting to eat at the location are now greeted by a sign on the door that reads “We have closed this location and apologize for any inconvenience…we appreciate your patronage and look forward to our next opportunity to serve you.”
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan police investigating evening shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Multiple suspects were detained after an apparent shooting on Hutchins street, according to Dothan police. Dispatchers alerted to shots fired at a Dothan residence just after 6 pm Sunday evening. News4 was first on the scene and after speaking with an officer learned that the victim was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Sunday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. Early Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
DOTHAN, AL
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

1 in custody, 1 in serious condition after Sunday shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, just after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the 700 block of Hutchins Street in reference to shots being fired. When they arrived, they learned a male victim had been shot and had already been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle. Officers also responded to the hospital and learned the victim had a life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim is currently in serious condition.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy