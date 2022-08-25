Read full article on original website
Related
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she’ll step down
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court, telling the governor that she’ll step down Sept. 29. Justice Abbi Silver also pointed in a letter,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as race for Florida governor ramps up
The Democratic lawmaker is running against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Comments / 0