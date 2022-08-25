ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

WUPE

An Ongoing Problem Leads To Another Guilty Verdict In MA

Recently, reports regarding domestic violence have substantially increased as The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office is taking notice and immediate action is being implemented in this matter. The most recent incident occurred in North Adams as a 45 year old Springfield man was found guilty of committing assault and battery on an unidentified family member.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield

Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose. This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. This week marks the first...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham Police seek breaking and entering suspect

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a breaking and entering suspect. They said the person pictured in this vehicle broke into a vehicle at Fountain Park between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday. A woman’s purse, cell phone, and keys were...
WILBRAHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Authorities: employee accused of setting fire at Lanseborough restaurant

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man is accused of setting a fire at the Berkshire County restaurant where he works. A joint statement from local and state investigators said that firefighters were called to the Olde Forge Restaurant on Main Street in Lanesborough around 10 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found fire showing from the back of the building.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Burnett Road in Chicopee for reports of a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and saw that the entire pole was down, causing a road closure. Our...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Authorities Say Arson in Olde Forge Fire

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — A fire at the Olde Forge on Sunday was intentionally set by an employee, authorities said. The investigation determined that it had been set using smoking materials. The man, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Central Berkshire District Court. The investigation was conducted by...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress Streets for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and one car, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

‘Townie’ lieutenant is new chief of Belchertown Police Department

BELCHERTOWN — A Belchertown police officer for 26 years who grew up in town and graduated from Belchertown High School in 1986 will lead the department. Kevin J. Pacunas was recently hired as the town’s police chief, succeeding Christopher Pronovost, who retired June 30 after being at the helm since 2016.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

State officials looking for new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse continue to wait and hear updates after a lawsuit was settled regarding toxic mold and other health hazards in the building. Within that settlement, the Massachusetts Trial Court was required to conduct a feasibility study to see if it the best option was to renovate the current building or build a new one.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

