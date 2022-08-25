SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse continue to wait and hear updates after a lawsuit was settled regarding toxic mold and other health hazards in the building. Within that settlement, the Massachusetts Trial Court was required to conduct a feasibility study to see if it the best option was to renovate the current building or build a new one.

