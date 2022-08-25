Read full article on original website
An Ongoing Problem Leads To Another Guilty Verdict In MA
Recently, reports regarding domestic violence have substantially increased as The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office is taking notice and immediate action is being implemented in this matter. The most recent incident occurred in North Adams as a 45 year old Springfield man was found guilty of committing assault and battery on an unidentified family member.
westernmassnews.com
3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield
Easthampton residents gather to remember loved ones lost to opioid overdose. This week, people across the globe will join together and remember those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. This week marks the first...
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida.
westernmassnews.com
Wilbraham Police seek breaking and entering suspect
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a breaking and entering suspect. They said the person pictured in this vehicle broke into a vehicle at Fountain Park between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday. A woman’s purse, cell phone, and keys were...
Warren police searching for missing man
Warren police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
westernmassnews.com
Authorities: employee accused of setting fire at Lanseborough restaurant
LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A man is accused of setting a fire at the Berkshire County restaurant where he works. A joint statement from local and state investigators said that firefighters were called to the Olde Forge Restaurant on Main Street in Lanesborough around 10 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found fire showing from the back of the building.
Authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel, 20
Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive.
Gun seized after reports of breaking into cars in Springfield
Two Springfield men are being charged in connection with breaking into cars on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to Burnett Road in Chicopee for reports of a car crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Tuesday night and saw that the entire pole was down, causing a road closure. Our...
Off-duty Avon Police Sgt. shot wife dead before turning gun on himself
EAST GRANBY, Conn — The close-knit community of East Granby is trying to cope with the murder/suicide of a well-known couple. Community members are expected to gather outside the town library at about 7 p.m. Monday for a vigil to remember 48-year-old Doreen Jacius. She was the town’s library director and the murder victim.
iBerkshires.com
Authorities Say Arson in Olde Forge Fire
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — A fire at the Olde Forge on Sunday was intentionally set by an employee, authorities said. The investigation determined that it had been set using smoking materials. The man, who was not identified, will be summonsed to Central Berkshire District Court. The investigation was conducted by...
amherstbulletin.com
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Springfield
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Springfield Saturday night.
westernmassnews.com
Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car over the weekend. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of Chestnut and Congress Streets for a report of a crash between a bicyclist and one car, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
westernmassnews.com
Lawmakers call for action after pedestrians hit along busy Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders have stepped up their calls for action to address safety concerns after two women in a crosswalk were hit by a car outside American International College. The incident was just the latest in a string of accidents at the Wilbraham Road crosswalk. An AIC...
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
amherstbulletin.com
‘Townie’ lieutenant is new chief of Belchertown Police Department
BELCHERTOWN — A Belchertown police officer for 26 years who grew up in town and graduated from Belchertown High School in 1986 will lead the department. Kevin J. Pacunas was recently hired as the town’s police chief, succeeding Christopher Pronovost, who retired June 30 after being at the helm since 2016.
westernmassnews.com
State officials looking for new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse continue to wait and hear updates after a lawsuit was settled regarding toxic mold and other health hazards in the building. Within that settlement, the Massachusetts Trial Court was required to conduct a feasibility study to see if it the best option was to renovate the current building or build a new one.
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
