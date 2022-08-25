The opening week of the NFL season is here, and our Week 1 fantasy WR rankings aim help you figure out how to best manage your standard-league lineup to begin the season. At wide receiver, the first couple of tiers include pass catchers who will be cemented into your lineups on a weekly basis, even if they draw tough matchups. Since you have to start at least two WRs every week in virtually every fantasy football league, it’s hard to really make a case to put a WR ranked within the top 25 on your bench no matter how much you like the matchup-based sleeper du jour.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO