MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza Prairie has unlocked some of the hidden secrets of grassland plants thanks to the help of bison, some cattle and K-State researchers. Kansas State University says one of its studies has found that the reintroduction of bison - a formerly dominant grazer - doubles plant diversity in a tallgrass prairie. It said the research involve more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station and was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO