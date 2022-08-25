Read full article on original website
Water experts give best tap water title to City of Emporia
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water / wastewater conference fills the Stormont Vail Events Center with water professionals Tuesday, August 30, to name the city with the best tap water. The Kansas Water Environment Association and Kansas Water Works Association kicked off their joint conference Tuesday. Approximately 600 water industry...
Overland Park ranked 88th best housing market in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has been found to have the 88th best housing market in the United States. With the value of a home up about 21% in the past year and mortgage rates have almost doubled, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Real-Estate Markets on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Elmont Elementary gymnasium named after retiring PE teacher
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District is sending one of its long-time teachers and coaches off with a big honor. Mark Simoneau is retiring after 36 years as a PE teacher at various schools in USD 345. Simoneau’s memory won’t be far from the students at Elmont Elementary, where the gym was re-named in his honor.
Kansas Prep Zone: Highland Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a very tough go around for Highland Park over the last several years. The last time the team won a game was 2014, or 64 games ago. While that seems daunting, this team is hungry and can feel that streak breaking come this Friday.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with cake giveaway Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all of its locations. On Thursday, September 1st, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, which are the store’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cakes. Nothing Bundt...
Topeka City Manager candidates meet the public
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Topeka whittled down 40 applications for the City Manager position, to these four, all eager to make Topeka their home. Mike Harmon, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer for a Wyoming utility company, says his skill set aligns with what Topeka needs. “I’ve...
Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony with USD 475 at Garrison Headquarters today. Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary County Schools partnered for the design-build agreement. This agreement allows Fort Riley to use the district contractors for capital improvement projects which will help Fort Riley complete projects faster and cheaper.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway. Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
Ukrainian family gives update on son attending Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“I’m grateful to a community that has helped us to be here and we are best to be in Topeka and we are blessed to be in this school,” said Valeriia Babiichuk, mother of a new USD 501 student. Babiichuk moved to America with...
Additional Topekan to be interviewed for Shawnee Co. judge position
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional Topekan will be interviewed to be considered to fill an open district magistrate judge position in Shawnee County. The Third Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will convene at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, to interview an additional nominee to fill a district magistrate judge position.
K-State basketball adds two walk-ons
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey and Peyton Ackerman to the Wildcat program for the 2022-2023 season. Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining while Ackerman will be a true freshman with the...
Washburn School of Law welcomes most diverse class ever
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University School of Law has reached a historic milestone as it welcomed its most diverse class of students ever. Washburn University announced on Monday, Aug. 29, that it has reached a historic milestone this year as it welcomed its newest students. Out of the 103 new students in the School of Law, it said 43% self-reported as a member of at least one under-represented population - including ethnic identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.
Konza Prairie unlocks secrets of grassland plants with help of bison, cattle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Konza Prairie has unlocked some of the hidden secrets of grassland plants thanks to the help of bison, some cattle and K-State researchers. Kansas State University says one of its studies has found that the reintroduction of bison - a formerly dominant grazer - doubles plant diversity in a tallgrass prairie. It said the research involve more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station and was recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.
Lyon Co. DA receives police reports in alleged Emporia High football battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Official reports are now headed to the Lyon Co. District Attorney to decide whether or not to charge an Emporia High School football player and others after an alleged battery. KVOE reports that official police reports are now headed to Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman after...
Fork in the Road: Jong’s Thai Kitchen brings family environment, cuisine to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pad Thai, Khao Man Gai and much more, Jong’s Thai Kitchen is bringing a full menu to Central Topeka. 13′s Bryan Grabauskas and Photojournalist Doug Brown headed to 12th and Western for this week’s Fork in the Road. Call it what you may,...
New chief judge appointed to Lyon, Chase counties
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new judge has been named to preside over Lyon and Chase counties. The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Judge Jeffry Larson to serve as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District, which is composed of the two counties. Larson has served as a judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2007.
Bob Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away Friday, August 26th, with his family by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. According to Archer’s obituary, he became a Topeka City Council Member in 2009 in the closest election...
