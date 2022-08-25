Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth says she would be willing to “look into” adding Peoria to the list of counties that can install red light cameras. The move would require a change to state law that currently only allows eight Illinois counties — Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, St. Clair and Will — to use the cameras that snap photos of drivers running red lights to send tickets in the mail.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO