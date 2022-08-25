Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks announces new location in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant has announced where it is moving to for a new location. Last week, Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it would soon be moving and rebranding. In a Facebook post on Monday, the restaurant announced that it is moving to Valley Station. The...
wdrb.com
Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
WLKY.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25th birthday with free 'Bundtlets'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bundt cake lovers rejoice!. This Thursday, you could end up with a free Bundt cake if you're one of the first 250 guests at any of Nothing Bundt Cake's Louisville locations. Watch coverage of Nothing Bundt Cakes in the player up top. The bakery is celebrating...
Elderly woman gets the surprise of her life at downtown Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 96-year-old woman took a trip down memory lane when her senior living center surprised her by taking her to a place in Louisville that is dear to her heart. Dot Zipperle spent the day last Friday at the Brown Hotel, a historic establishment lined wall...
WLKY.com
Louisville to host "Big Table" potluck to bring people together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Would you rather break a world record or make new friends all while enjoying all the food you can eat? Well, what if you could do both?. The Big Table is bringing back its annual event after taking a two-year hiatus. The event is a potluck dinner, held just outside of the Iroquois Amphitheater.
WLKY.com
Community reflects on impact of ‘West of Ninth’ exhibit as it nears close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The "West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning and Reconciliation" exhibit has been on display at the Frazier History Museum since last September and is set to end its one-year run on Labor Day. In its final days, the exhibit is bringing tourists like Chris Davis and residents...
WLKY.com
Louisville Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow at new location this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Ultimate Halloween fest balloon glow will be moving to a new location this year. The fest announced in a news release that instead of being at Pope Lick Park, the balloon glow will be ay Lynn Family Stadium this year. It will feature hot-air balloon...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Renovated 1880 Victorian Home In Old Louisville
This four-bedroom Victorian home in Old Louisville has undergone extensive renovations, with new plumbing, electrical, and wooden floors. Big windows make for great natural lighting in this historic home with modern touches. The kitchens and bathrooms also have custom cabinetry and custom trim work to the roof. The house is...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville Under $10 This Week (8/29)
All skill levels are welcome to this community slacklining event. There will be multiple slacklines setup of varying difficulty. You can find them to the left of the Big Four Walking Bridge, next to Acro Yoga Louisville. This is a great opportunity for the more curious of you to try both.
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
WLKY.com
MSD working to address complaints of strong odor across Louisville communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has received several odor complaints, and workers are trying to address the issue. In older parts of the city, catch basins are connected to one underground pipe that carries storm and wastewater away. However, when the weather is hot and dry, an odor may start to build up.
WLKY.com
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
WLKY.com
Charitable Highlands resale store Nearly New Shop needs volunteers and customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A thrift shop in the Highlands is struggling to make enough to pay it forward. Nearly New Shop is on the lower level of Mid City Mall off Bardstown Road. The resale store is operated by the National Council of Jewish Women or NCJW. Earnings help fund the organization's advocacy programs and projects for women, children, and families in the community.
WLKY.com
Fire department unveils new baby box in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively will be the latest location that mother's can safely surrender their babies. The 119th baby box in the U.S. was unveiled in Shively on Tuesday. Shively's fire department held a blessing for the box, which provides parents a safe way to surrender their newborn. Each...
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
WLKY.com
Sunergos Coffee Shop workers move to unionize, surprising owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Laurel Deppen) — Workers at Sunergos Coffee Ltd. announced Friday their intent to form a union to petition for better human resources, affordable health care and paid time off,according to Louisville Business First. Matthew Huested and Brian Miller, co-founders and owners of Sunergos, found out about the...
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about a transgender city employee
Timothy Armstrong was put on leave Aug. 18, the same day a misconduct complaint was received by school officials. It's not every day the judge comes to you. Students at several JCPS schools had the chance to pick some of the top judicial minds from around our area. 2 Louisville...
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
