Fort Myers, FL

Avelo Airlines expands service at RDU to include one-way flights to Fort Myers

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqlVy_0hVVJpha00

Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to include Fort Myers, Florida. Ticket prices will start at $69.

Avelo's service will operate three days per week beginning November 11. In addition to Fort Myers, the airline flies nonstop between RDU and Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The new flight just adds to the options being added or returning to RDU.

At the beginning of August, Delta announced its non-stop flight to Paris would be returning.

