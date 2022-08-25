Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
Jensen Ackles Is Back as Dean in ‘The Winchesters’ Premiere (PHOTO)
The October 11 premiere of Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters is quickly approaching. And while the prequel series will focus primarily on the parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), Ackles will be back as the elder Winchester bro in the first episode — and TV Insider has your first look!
Popculture
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Takes 'Reboot' Turn After Major Character's Death
As The Goldbergs enters a rare 10th season for a sitcom in September, the hit ABC will experience a soft "reboot," picking up after the death of Jeff Garlin's Murray. Garlin left the series in December 2021 following an investigation into his on-set behavior, and producers used a combination of CGI, stand-ins, and outtakes to include Murray in the second half of Season 9. By the time Season 10 begins though, Murray is dead.
EW.com
Evan Peters gets grim as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in chilling first look at new Ryan Murphy show
Evan Peters makes a chilling transformation into serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new first-look photo from the upcoming Ryan Murphy–created Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The photo (below) shows Peters from behind as he sports Dahmer's signature oversize glasses and a polo shirt, with an accompanying...
ComicBook
The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean
Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.
Popculture
'The Vampire Diaries' Finds New Streaming Home Amid Netflix Exit
The Vampire Diaries is about to get a new streaming home! As the hit Nina Dobrev-starring The CW supernatural teen drama approaches its upcoming Netflix exit date, with a warning on its listing reading, "Last day to watch on Netflix: September 3," fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are set to call HBO Max home beginning in September.
Yellowstone Season 5 Unveils First Look Video With A Big Promise For Fans, And Kayce And Jamie Look The Most Worried
Yellowstone revealed a first look video for Season 5, and it sounds like things are going to kick off as dramatically as possible for the Dutton family.
The Suspect review – Aidan Turner cranks the creepiness up to 11 in fun, sadistic thriller
The man formerly known as Poldark is back, in clothes, as a psychologist called on to help solve a murder case – until he starts stroking the corpse in the morgue
Popculture
VMA 2022: Pop Star Reportedly Plotting Surprise Comeback Performance
Rumor has it that a pop star is making a comeback! DailyMail.com reports that a production source revealed that Fergie is making a surprise comeback performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer has been practicing at the Prudential Center ahead of her first live performance in four years, according to an insider.
Karl Urban Opens Up About ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Anton Yelchin’s Tragic Death
'Star Trek' co-star Karl Urban explained that losing Anton Yelchin left an Enterprise-shaped hole in fans' collective hearts.
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw not returning for Hocus Pocus 2
Neither the Black Flame Candle nor a spell from Winifred Sanderson's beloved book can resurrect a pair of Hocus Pocus OGs for Disney's upcoming sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic. EW can exclusively reveal that actors Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw — who previously played Salem teens Max and Allison...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every Kevin Bacon horror movie, ranked
Kevin Bacon has taken on many movie genres for over more than forty years. His loose feet still conjure up specific images for some fans, but that musical drama was only one of his moves. Bacon burst onto the screen in 1978’s National Lampoon’s Animal House, and four years later,...
TVGuide.com
Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
‘House of the Dragon’: Alicent Hightower’s Nervous Habit, Explained
Alicent Hightower is put in a difficult position in 'House of the Dragon,' and displays a nervous habit.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September is almost here, and a new month means new titles on our favorite streaming services. Here’s everything that’s coming to Netflix next month. The new month will bring a ton of anticipated titles to the website and app. Netflix originals such as “Blonde,” the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe biopic, and “Do Revenge,” a dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes make their way to the streaming service this month.
Popculture
'Chicago P.D': Major Star Exits Series After 10 Seasons
The Chicago Police Department is about to be one officer short. Ahead of the its upcoming Season 10 premiere next month, it has been confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving Chicago P.D. this fall. Soffer has starred on the series as Det. Jay Halstead since the NBC police procedural's debut in 2014. He is set to end his eight-year run on the show sometime in Season 10 this fall, though the exact date for his departure has not yet been announced.
Popculture
'The Goldbergs' Reportedly Make a Decision on Jeff Garlin's Original Character
The Goldbergs producers have reportedly made a decision on Jeff Garlin's original character, following the actor's previous exit from the series. According to Entertainment Weekly, Garlin's Murray Goldberg — the family patriarch — will be killed off at the beginning of the new season. The news was revealed by showrunner Alex Barnow in a new interview with the outlet.
Popculture
Apple TV+ Renews Comedy Series for Season 4
Apple TV+ just renewed Trying for another season. The British family comedy is just wrapping up its third season now, with the finale scheduled to air on Friday, Sept. 2. Fans can enjoy that send-off knowing that Season 4 is in the works as well. Trying stars Esther Smith and...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 29)
This week will be a massive one for Netflix. As August comes to a close and September begins, the streaming giant is freshening up its library with a new slate of content, and Netflix subscribers are about to get treated to a massive rollout of 58 new titles. Of the new additions this week, 23 are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
