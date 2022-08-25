ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU DL Maason Smith Inks First Major NIL Deal

By Zack Nagy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLP1A_0hVVJjeS00

The monster defensive lineman is set to take the 2022 season by storm, put the country on notice

LSU continues to thrive in the NIL space, this time with All-America candidate and elite defensive lineman Maason Smith, who inked his first major deal on Thursday. Smith, who is looking at a huge breakout sophomore season, has partnered with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

The former 5-star recruit joins a long list of Tigers to partner with McKernan, but running back Noah Cain, linebacker Harold Perkins, offensive lineman Emery Jones and defensive lineman Jacquelin Roy are the latest to sign with McKernan, who is certainly making his presence felt in the NIL space.

“I’m grateful to be a part of Gordon McKernan’s team of athletes,” Smith wrote on Instagram.. “This is the year we get it done.”

For McKernan, to partner with a high-profile member of the Tigers, who has all the makings of taking the 2022 season by storm, was a no-brainer.

“I’m over the moon to welcome a defensive strength like Maason to my outstanding lineup of Tigers Football players,” McKernan said in a press release. “His determination, ambition, and skill are out of this world.”

Smith has asserted himself as one of the most dominant threats on this side of the football. Showing flashes of what he is capable of during his freshman campaign, the freakish athlete is prepared to put it all together in Year 2.

His partner in crime up front, senior defensive end Ali Gaye, has spoken highly of Smith and what he’s capable of this season.

“A lot of growth and one thing about Maason is he’s always locked in,” Gaye said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, he’s gonna do him. That’s one thing, he’s consistent, gonna do his job and he’s very talented. I like his mindset, I like his approach to practices and even in games.”

A partnership with McKernan is the first of many NIL deals that will come Smith’s way. A gifted player who will look to put the country on notice in 2022, the sky’s the limit for what he’s capable of long term.

Comments / 0

