ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Noon Friday Is Deadline for DOJ To Release at Least a Redacted Copy of Affidavit Against Trump

By A.R. HOFFMAN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ff4uV_0hVVJilj00

By noon on Friday, America, and President Trump, will start to glimpse at least some of what Judge Bruce Reinhart and Attorney General Garland already know in respect of the case building against the 45th president in connection with documents found at Mar-a-Lago.andamp;nbsp;

That reality came into focus when Judge Reinhart on Thursday issued an “Order to Unseal,” directing the Department of Justice to release a redacted form of the hitherto sealed affidavit.andamp;nbsp; The order came in response to a request mounted by an armada of press organizations.andamp;nbsp;

While ordering the release of the affidavit, Judge Reinhart was persuaded that the DOJ demonstrated “good cause” to redact passages from the affidavit that would expose “the identities of witnesses, law enforcement agents, and uncharged parties,” as well as “the investigation’s strategy, direction, scope, sources, and methods” and “grand jury information.”

The DOJ has opposed unsealing the affidavit in any form, claiming that move would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation,” a position toward which Judge Reinhart has expressed skepticism.

Judge Reinhart attributed that skepticism to “the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former president’s residence.” However, in accepting the proposed redactions, it is likely that interest will not be quenched.andamp;nbsp;

Mr. Trump has this week moved on a separate legal front, filing a “Motion for Judicial Oversight and Additional Relief” with Judge Aileen Cannon, who sits in the Southern District of Florida. While she was appointed to the judiciary by Mr. Trump, she has thus far taken a by-the-book approach.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

That motion requested an independent arbiter to sift through the documents found at Mar-a-Lago to cull the ones protected by privilege. Judge Cannon has imposed a Friday deadline for Mr. Trump’s legal team to elaborate on their arguments for her intervention at this early juncture in the case.andamp;nbsp;

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Justice Department Says Documents Were “Likely Concealed and Removed” From Mar-a-Lago to Obstruct Probe

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing late Tuesday that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.More from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Democrats highlight Herschel Walker abuse allegations in new ad

Democrats on Wednesday issued a new attack ad in the hotly contest Georgia Senate race highlighting abuse allegations against Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as the former football star remains in a tight race with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. “Herschel Walker has repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-wife,” the 30-second...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#The Department Of Justice
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Kids reflect on war at bombed school in Ukraine

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Like children everywhere, returning to school in Ukraine comes with the excitement of reconnecting with friends mixed with an apprehension of teachers’ demands. The kids of school No. 21 now share a different common experience amid Russia’s war: Every student has become familiar with the sound of an air raid siren and can distinguish between the sounds of anti-aircraft weapons and cruise missiles. The school, in the northern city of Chernihiv, has been shut down after suffering extensive damage from Russian bombardment. When schools open Thursday, its children will be scattered to wherever classrooms are available. Their old playground is still a regular meeting point, but the games they play have changed: Imaginary army checkpoints have replaced hide and seek. Imitating the sound and impact of rockets is a popular new pastime. Much of Chernihiv and surrounding villages about 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Kyiv were devastated by intense artillery shelling in the early stages of the war. When the Russians retreated, they left behind 133 damaged schools in the region and 11 others destroyed.
ENTERTAINMENT
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

283
Followers
497
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy