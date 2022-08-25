ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD puts out scam advisory video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has put out a video to help the public avoid falling victim to scammers. Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and attempting to con people into giving up their money. Therefore, MPD put together a 2 ½-minute video to help...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Studio 10 expands, FOX10 Midday launches on Sept. 5

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re only a week out from the debut of exciting new hours of local programming from FOX10. Beginning next Monday, Sept. 5, Studio 10 will expand to two hours, airing from 9 until 11 a.m. weekdays. And then at 11 a.m, we’re debuting FOX10 Midday....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Hot end to August

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will only cover a fifth of the area, tomorrow it will be closer to a third. Highs today and tomorrow...
WTOK-TV

Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is jailed after police say she shot her husband during an argument. Loretta Easter, 48, remains in Metro Jail -- charged with domestic violence second degree. Mobile Police tell us officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 3000 block...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL

