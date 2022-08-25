IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO