Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Child playing with cigarette lighter believed to be source of deadly Irvington fire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In reviewing the deaths of two young children in a mobile home fire last week, investigators ruled out foul play and determined that the boys’ mother was no reckless or negligent. Sgt. Mark Bailey said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that one of...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD puts out scam advisory video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has put out a video to help the public avoid falling victim to scammers. Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and attempting to con people into giving up their money. Therefore, MPD put together a 2 ½-minute video to help...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Dachshund misses owner, needs family
Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out, most still in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last Wednesday, Aug. 24. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
WALA-TV FOX10
Studio 10 expands, FOX10 Midday launches on Sept. 5
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re only a week out from the debut of exciting new hours of local programming from FOX10. Beginning next Monday, Sept. 5, Studio 10 will expand to two hours, airing from 9 until 11 a.m. weekdays. And then at 11 a.m, we’re debuting FOX10 Midday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fugitive of the Week: Jarvis Wagner
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Jarvis Wagner, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Jarvis Wagner is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
Special report: Local addicts share horror stories with Fentanyl addiction
It's a drug so dangerous that just touching it can kill you, yet some addicts in our area are abusing it every day. We are talking about Fentanyl.
utv44.com
Hot end to August
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It will be another hot and humid day with mostly sunny skies this morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Late afternoon pop-up thunderstorms will only cover a fifth of the area, tomorrow it will be closer to a third. Highs today and tomorrow...
WTOK-TV
Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire
IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arson charges related to 2018 Prichard fire dropped
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday dismissed an arson charge against a woman accused of setting fire to a house in Prichard in 2018. Laquita Samantha Bradley, the mother of an 11-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot in his home earlier this year, was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree arson. But Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan told FOX10 News that the victim did not want to go forward.
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
Still no charges in death of Mt. Vernon officer, investigation continues
One week after a horrific, high-speed crash took the life of Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez in Summerdale, the investigation continues.
Shooting at gas station in Pensacola: 1 wanted, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, according to an Facebook update from ECSO. Wheat Jr. is considered “armed and dangerous,” and is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. If you have any information regarding Wheat Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call […]
Pensacola man arrested for stealing John Deere tractor: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and trailer, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. On Aug. 28, deputies responded to 3021 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman is jailed after police say she shot her husband during an argument. Loretta Easter, 48, remains in Metro Jail -- charged with domestic violence second degree. Mobile Police tell us officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 3000 block...
Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station. Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Shoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
Comments / 2