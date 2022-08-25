SIBSHOP WNY is helping siblings understand differences and see eye to eye

SIBSHOP WNY is a free support group located on the campus of Canisius College that helps the siblings of children with special needs feel seen. For the Hicks, family it has been a great resource. Sometimes, brothers Patrick and Emmett like to play together.

"Sometimes we build forts out of umbrellas and blocks of wood and tarps and stuff life that," said Emmett Hicks.

There are also times where they don't get along. 7 News asked Emmett's older brother Patrick if he liked being an older brother and he said "yeah, I guess." When asked if he loved his brother so much, he jokingly but quickly replied with "no!"

Emmett shared a time when he said he brother was being severely annoying.

"I'm really trying to read my book and he's being really loud and it sounds like he's moving furniture," said Emmett.

This may have been the case but Patrick can't always control how loud he is around the house. Emmett and Patrick's mom, Denise, told 7 News why.

"One of Patrick's many diagnoses is Turrets," said Denise Hicks. "So he does have a lot of vocal ticks and when those come out they tend to be at the top of his lungs. So, our house does get a little noisy."

Hicks said her boys can seem like polar opposites. Emmett also saying that their differences often make him feel alone. This is where SIBSHOP WNY plays an integral role with this family. The support group is a safe space for siblings like Emmett to freely express what it's like to have a special needs brother or sister.

"It makes me feel like I'm not alone," said Emmett. "We talk about how our brothers and sisters can be annoying or aggravating."

SIBSHOP WNY told 7 News it is common for siblings of children with special needs to often feel overlooked. The organization said a big part of their purpose is to help make those kids feel seen.

"Our overall purpose is to give the kids a voice and a community," said Sarah LoVallo, SIBSHOP WNY Junior Director. "Let them have a normalized vision of their experience."

LoVallo told 7 News, children with this family dynamic can often display symptoms similar to that of anxiety and depression. However, she said in a small study, they have seen those symptoms decrease in children who utilize the program. Hicks said she has seen a positive change between her young son.

"I think that Emmett has learned to be a little more tolerant of his brothers behaviors," said Hicks. "Rather than engaging in a fight for something that he would find annoying behavior which is just an inherent part of who Patrick is."

Find out more about the organization here:

https://www.sibshopwny.com/