Topeka, KS

Topeka/Manhattan Kennel Clubs host dog show this weekend

By Keith Horinek
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Kennel Club and the Manhattan Kennel Club are holding their 72nd annual AKC licensed dog show in Topeka, August 25-28 at The Stormont Vail Event Center.

Over 1,100 dogs will compete for the best in show and high in trial events. There will also be dock diving, a barn hunt, and scent work trials.

“We are delighted to welcome spectators back to The Capital City Cluster Dog Shows hosted by the Topeka Kennel Club a& Manhattan Ks Kennel Club in Topeka, KS “said Cheri Croucher, President of The Topeka Kennel Club & Capital City Cluster Chair. “Not only is this a fun activity for families but it is the perfect place to talk to breed experts about topics such as training, grooming and the right breed for your lifestyle. An AKC dog show is also a great place to start your search for a responsible breeder.”

There is confirmation competition in Landon Arena and obedience/rally trials in the Exposition Hall.

Dock Diving is being held out front of the Stormont Vail Events Center. In addition to the dog show there are three health clinics, heart, eye, and canine reproduction.

Admission & parking is free to the public.

Show hours 8:00am-5:00pm daily. NO unentered dogs allowed.

#Show Dog#Kennel Clubs#The Manhattan Kennel Club#Akc#Landon Arena
