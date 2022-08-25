Lizzo’s 2 Songs That Have Hit No. 1

Lizzo is a Grammy Award -winning artist behind “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Good as Hell.” She also earned two No. 1 hit songs, with one 2022 single reaching its peak on Billboard’s Hot 100. Here’s what we know about this songwriter and some of her most popular songs.

Lizzo released ‘About Damn Time’ in 2022

She’s feeling fussy, walkin’ in her Balenci-ussies — trying to bring out the fabulous. In 2022, Lizzo released her single “About Damn Time,” a song about healing and moving forward.

“Have you been feeling stressed? Have you also been feeling sexy? Well, I got the remedy for you,” Lizzo captioned an Instagram post this April.

Since its release, this single has earned over 340 million Spotify plays, making it one of the most popular tracks from the 2022 release Special. It also became one of Lizzo’s most popular songs, reaching the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s music chart.

“About Damn Time” took 14 weeks to peak on Billboard Hot 100. This could be attributed to a top TikTok dance to this original song, with Lizzo even lending her choreography skills for an explanation of the official dance.

Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

One of Lizzo’s most popular songs is her release “Truth Hurts,” which also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 music chart. Years later, “Truth Hurts” remains a fan-favorite Lizzo song. The YouTube music video, which has over 290 million views, also earned dozens of positive comments.

“Holy 4 years ago it came out — it felt like it was yesterday when I heard it for the first time. Honestly, amazing song, good job, Lizzo,” one YouTube comment read, while another stated, “I remember when this came out it was on the radio every day, I tried finding this song for 2 years and finally found it!!”

‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo is included on the 2022 album ‘Special’

In 2022, Lizzo returned to the music scene with Special . This album features 12 original songs, including the singles “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and “About Damn Time.” It also included “Grrrls,” a song that became the recent topic of criticism due to ableist lyrics.

“Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag/Do you see this s***? I’ma sp*z,” Lizzo sang on the original version, with the artist later updating the song.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘ GRRRLS .’ Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” Lizzo wrote in a statement.

“As a fat Black woman in America,” she continued, “I’ve had many hurtful words used against me, so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or, in my case, unintentionally).”

Music by Lizzo is available on most major streaming platforms.

