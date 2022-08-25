‘90 Day Fiancé’: Yve’s Domestic Abuse Charges Dismissed — Yve’s Lawyers Plan To Use Mohamed’s ‘Bull-S*** Case’ To Get Him Deported

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 star, 48-year-old Yvette’ Yve’ Arellano’s domestic abuse charges have been dropped. With her case dismissed, what will happen to 25-year-old Egyptian-born Mohamed Abdelhamed? It appears that his alleged immigration scheme is backfiring on him. Yve’s lawyer reveals how they plan to use Mohamed’s “bull-s*** case” against him to get him deported.

Yve’s domestic abuse charges dismissed

On August 15, Yve’s lawyer, Attorney Martinez, went to TikTok to share the good news about her client’s case. “I represent Yve Arellano, which is a 90 Day Fiancé star,” she started the video. Martinez revealed that due to a police error, Yve’s charges , one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member, have been dismissed. Check out the TikTok below:

“This case will get thrown out because she was never formally arrested. Yes, the police have to abide by the law in order for your case to be prosecuted in court. When the police came to arrest my client Yvette, she did not read Yvette her Miranda rights. So the entire case is fruit of the forbidden tree. This means that the entire case can be thrown out, [it] can’t be prosecuted, the DA can’t pursue it. It’s done,” Martinez explained.

Yve’s lawyer calls out Mohamed’s immigration scheme

In the TikTok video, Martinez explains how Mohamed accusing Yve of domestic abuse was part of his scheme to stay in the US. “You know that she brought her fiancé over here. He came over here. He cheated on her, ” Martinez says in the clip.

“And when he found out she wasn’t going to go to the green card interview and support his fraudulent scheme. He’s now, I guess, trying to start a U-visa scam. He’s pairing up with an immigration friend who is basically coaching him on how to stage domestic battery abuse charges so that he can get a U-visa,” Martinez reveals.

“For those of you who are not aware, U-visas are visas that are available for victims of crime. Legitimate victims of crime,” Yve’s attorney explains.

Yve’s lawyer will use this ‘bull-s*** case’ against Mohamed

Martinez is just one of many in Yve’s “all-woman dream team” that has aided her since her unlawful arrest. With Yve and Mohamed’s marriage being over, he’s at risk of being deported back to Egypt .

And now Yve’s lawyers are trying to prove that Mohamed has been falsely accusing Yve of abuse. “This is how falsifying police reports will get you deported,” Martinez shares at the beginning of the TikTok.

“So not only will this case get thrown out, and he will be unsuccessful in his domestic battery case against my client, we’re going to use this bull-s*** case against him to get him thrown out of the country,” the attorney shared.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

