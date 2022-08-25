Brad Pitt Allegedly Caused $25,000 Worth of Damage to He and Angelina Jolie’s Plane in 2016 Outburst, According to FBI Records

New details about some of the events that led to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2016 divorce have come to light recently, including an airplane incident that resulted in a physical altercation between the two. FBI records indicate that Pitt verbally and physically assaulted Jolie, and also allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damage to their plane.

An FBI report details what happened on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s plane ride

(L-R): Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the premiere of Paramount’s “The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button” held at Mann’s Village Theatre on December 8, 2008, in Westwood, California. | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pitt and Jolie first met in 2003, on the set of their action film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith . At the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston (they divorced in 2005). The couple dated for a few years, started a family, and then revealed their engagement in 2012. They finally tied the knot at their French estate in August 2014.

On Sept. 14, 2016, Pitt, Jolie, and their children took their private jet from France to Los Angeles. According to FBI reports obtained by Rolling Stone , the couple got into a verbal and physical altercation on the plane.

In the documents, Jolie alleges that an intoxicated Pitt “grabbed her by the head” and “pushed her into a bathroom wall.” When it seemed that Pitt might lunge at one of their children, Jolie reportedly got in the way and put him in a “choke hold.”

According to the report, Pitt also punched the ceiling of the plane. And along with allegedly pouring beer on Jolie, he spilled red wine that resulted in about $25,000 worth of damage to their jet.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt days after the flight

On Sept. 20, just days after the plane incident, Jolie filed for divorce . She cited irreconcilable differences and asked for custody of their six children.

The two became legally single in 2019. But they’ve had custody and business-related issues since, including a battle over a winery , Château Miraval.

Brad Pitt was not charged with any crimes related to the airplane incident

The FBI began investigating the private jet incident in the following months. And according to Rolling Stone, the FBI report alleges that in December 2016, Jolie’s attorney told investigators that she “was personally conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.” However, the investigators had already decided not to charge Pitt a month earlier, in November.

“After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent,” a Nov. 22, 2016, FBI report reads. “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

And on Nov. 22, 2016, an FBI spokesperson confirmed no charges were being filed against Pitt in regards to the incident.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” the federal agency announced. “No charges have been filed in this matter.”

But, in March 2022, Jolie filed an anonymous suit against the Justice Department. Via the Freedom of Information Act filing, she is requesting a more detailed search of the non-exempt files related to the incident.

