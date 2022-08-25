ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Allegedly Caused $25,000 Worth of Damage to He and Angelina Jolie’s Plane in 2016 Outburst, According to FBI Records

By Mishal Ali Zafar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

New details about some of the events that led to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2016 divorce have come to light recently, including an airplane incident that resulted in a physical altercation between the two. FBI records indicate that Pitt verbally and physically assaulted Jolie, and also allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damage to their plane.

An FBI report details what happened on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s plane ride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaYss_0hVVIRg300
(L-R): Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the premiere of Paramount’s “The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button” held at Mann’s Village Theatre on December 8, 2008, in Westwood, California. | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pitt and Jolie first met in 2003, on the set of their action film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith . At the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston (they divorced in 2005). The couple dated for a few years, started a family, and then revealed their engagement in 2012. They finally tied the knot at their French estate in August 2014.

On Sept. 14, 2016, Pitt, Jolie, and their children took their private jet from France to Los Angeles. According to FBI reports obtained by Rolling Stone , the couple got into a verbal and physical altercation on the plane.

In the documents, Jolie alleges that an intoxicated Pitt “grabbed her by the head” and “pushed her into a bathroom wall.” When it seemed that Pitt might lunge at one of their children, Jolie reportedly got in the way and put him in a  “choke hold.”

According to the report, Pitt also punched the ceiling of the plane. And along with allegedly pouring beer on Jolie, he spilled red wine that resulted in about $25,000 worth of damage to their jet.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt days after the flight

On Sept. 20, just days after the plane incident, Jolie filed for divorce . She cited irreconcilable differences and asked for custody of their six children.

The two became legally single in 2019. But they’ve had custody and business-related issues since, including a battle over a winery , Château Miraval.

The FBI began investigating the private jet incident in the following months. And according to Rolling Stone, the FBI report alleges that in December 2016, Jolie’s attorney told investigators that she “was personally conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.” However, the investigators had already decided not to charge Pitt a month earlier, in November.

“After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent,” a Nov. 22, 2016, FBI report reads. “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

And on Nov. 22, 2016, an FBI spokesperson confirmed no charges were being filed against Pitt in regards to the incident.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” the federal agency announced. “No charges have been filed in this matter.”

But, in March 2022, Jolie filed an anonymous suit against the Justice Department. Via the Freedom of Information Act filing, she is requesting a more detailed search of the non-exempt files related to the incident.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie’s Argument Scenes With Brad Pitt in ‘By the Sea’ Once Took an Uncomfortable Turn

Comments / 26

Aggressivemediocrity
5d ago

It's a Private jet, all you have to do is spill a little red wine on 1 white leather seat and there's $25k. Do people not realize how astronomically expensive the items in a private jet cost.... maybe it was a seat and a carpet but honestly it wouldn't take much to do $25k in damage.

Reply
8
the end
5d ago

sometimes you can only handle so much 💩. no matter who's right ( both sides). believe me I know. 🧐

Reply(2)
7
Joy Wix
4d ago

She really just needs to move on and let go of the anger and revenge in order to build a happy and loving life.

Reply
5
Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Reunited! Months after Amber Heard lost her bombshell defamation case against her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was seen out and about in Tel Aviv with her old pal Eve Barlow. The journalist was famously banned from attending the highly-publicized trial after she caught breaking courtroom rules.Heard was sported a casual look in a black dress, matching sandals and a blue baseball cap while pushing a baby stroller. She was photographed wandering Tel Aviv and enjoying lunch with Barlow at a restaurant. Later that day, she was also seen browsing Halper's Book Store, and even purchased a book...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Newlywed Ben Affleck Hangs With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Days After Marrying J. Lo

Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a fun-filled family pool day not long after he returned from his Parisian honeymoon with new bride Jennifer Lopez. The amicable co-parents appeared to be in great spirits while enjoying the sunny weather in SoCal with their son, Samuel, who took a dip in the water with his mom.Jennifer and Samuel both bundled up in towels before walking back to the car while Ben kept dry in a gray t-shirt under a flannel button-up paired with jeans and converse. The Argo star could be seen flashing a smile as he and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi#Private Jet#Worth Of Damage#Fbi Records#Paramount#French#Rolling Stone
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Bonds With Son Knox, 14, On Shopping Outing In LA: Photos

Angelina Jolie has model, actress, director and humanitarian on her resume — but it appears her favorite hat to wear is that of doting mom! The Oscar winner, 47, was spotted treating her son Knox, 14, to a fun day out shopping in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 27). The adorable pair was all smiles as they picked out a few plants and a Buddha statue at a local garden center. Angelina looked stunning in a white, sleeveless summer dress, while Knox kept it cool it a grey tee and dark pants.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce

Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Flashes Peace Sign & Smile Hours After Angelina Jolie's Bombshell Injury Photos Leak

Brad Pitt seemed to be unbothered when he hit the red carpet hours after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's injury photos from their alleged 2016 fight went public. Radar has learned the 58-year-old actor escaped to South Korea, continuing his responsibility of promoting his new film, despite FBI documents exposing shocking details about his alleged drunken blowup with Jolie, in which she claimed he assaulted her and the kids. Pitt ignored the bombshell shots showing Jolie with injuries to her hand and elbow after the alleged altercation. Stepping out for the premiere of Bullet Train on Friday, Pitt appeared in a...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

169K+
Followers
113K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy