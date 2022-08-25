Read full article on original website
California warns of possible Flex Alerts during high heat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With temperatures soaring across the Southland and beyond, the manager of the state's power grid warned Tuesday that it may issue a series of calls for residents to conserve electricity during peak hours to prevent strain on the system. The California Independent System Operator noted...
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
Cuyahoga Valley National Park earns U.S. EPA award for $50M Krejci Dump remediation
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When the Cuyahoga Valley National Park purchased a property in the mid-80s as part of its expanding footprint, park officials weren’t aware they had taken on a toxic dump site. Now, after years of cleanup, working closely with the Ford Motor Co. and other...
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy
September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked...
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
Strong thunderstorms skirt the Illinois border Monday afternoon
Strong to severe thunderstorms will skirt the Wisconsin/Illinois border Monday afternoon. The majority of the stronger thunderstorms will sit in Illinois; however, there is the potential for the northern edge of this thunderstorm complex to slide into extreme southern Wisconsin. What You Need To Know. Southern Wisconsin gets grazed by...
13-year-old Kentuckian hoping to advance on America's Got Talent
WALTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky singer is hoping his group continues to advance on a popular talent competition show watched by millions of people on TV. 13-year-old Gage Butler is hoping to advance on America’s Got Talent. Butler was invited to perform with the Acapop! Kids on...
After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive
The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
Bone marrow, birria tacos served from family-run food truck
LOS ANGELES — El Cabo Pepe's, formerly known as Pepe's Red Tacos, is a family-run chain with six food trucks in Southern California. The trucks serve traditional birria in tacos and burritos that can be topped with bone marrow. Follow them on social media for their locations.
