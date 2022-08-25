ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Vote: Should Panthers have more players on 2022's NFL Top 100 list?

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yopsx_0hVVHUI100

A little over a week ago, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was named to the Top 100 Players of 2022 list—coming in at No. 76 on the annual special. And as far as the list goes for the organization, well, that’s it.

On Thursday morning in a bit of a teaser, the NFL’s official Twitter account revealed the top 20 players of the countdown. Those names, which were featured in alphabetical order, will be ranked on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in the final episode of the series.

This, obviously, leaves the Panthers with just the one selection in Burns. But should there be more Carolina representatives on this list?

How about running back Christian McCaffrey? Sure, he’s played in just 10 games over the last two seasons, but he became just the third player in league history to amass a single campaign of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and is still certainly an elite talent.

What about receiver DJ Moore? Despite the jumbled mess of quarterbacks the team has saddled him with, he’s the only wideout with at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sony Michel released by the Miami Dolphins

With final roster cutdown day looming, a number of NFL teams are making moves, including releasing some well-known veterans. The Miami Dolphins are one such team, and have decided to release running back Sony Michel. Michel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Top 100#American Football#Christian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles to release WR Greg Ward

The Greg Ward era is over in Philadelphia as the team is releasing the veteran wide receiver with an injury settlement. A former quarterback at the University of Houston who transitioned to wide receiver in the NFL, Ward signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before their Super Bowl season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson likes tweet of himself in Dolphins jersey

The Baltimore Ravens have seen the topic of a potential contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson turn into a major storyline over the past year. The two sides have yet to come to terms on a long-term deal, causing major debate as to when or if some form of an agreement will be reached despite both sides actively saying they’d like to pursue a long-term partnership.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy