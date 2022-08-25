Vote: Should Panthers have more players on 2022's NFL Top 100 list?

A little over a week ago, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns was named to the Top 100 Players of 2022 list—coming in at No. 76 on the annual special. And as far as the list goes for the organization, well, that’s it.

On Thursday morning in a bit of a teaser, the NFL’s official Twitter account revealed the top 20 players of the countdown. Those names, which were featured in alphabetical order, will be ranked on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in the final episode of the series.

This, obviously, leaves the Panthers with just the one selection in Burns. But should there be more Carolina representatives on this list?

How about running back Christian McCaffrey? Sure, he’s played in just 10 games over the last two seasons, but he became just the third player in league history to amass a single campaign of 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and is still certainly an elite talent.

What about receiver DJ Moore? Despite the jumbled mess of quarterbacks the team has saddled him with, he’s the only wideout with at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons.