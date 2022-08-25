Read full article on original website
Man, 61, charged with murder in Maplewood stabbing
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A 61-year-old man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing late last month in an eastern Twin Cities suburb. Kevin Dwayne Peterson is charged in Ramsey County with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Richard Williams. According to a criminal complaint, the stabbing happened on July 29 in a Maplewood apartment building on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East. First responders found Williams at the scene, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds in his chest. An ambulance brought Williams to Regions Hospital, where he was rushed into emergency surgery. More...
Charges: Woman found dead in burning apartment was killed by boyfriend
A 41-year-old North St. Paul man is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the stabbing of a woman police found dead inside her burning apartment on Friday. Prosecutors in Ramsey County allege Melvin Bilbro murdered 43-year-old Shanna R. Daniels, with whom he was in a relationship. Police found Daniels dead Thursday...
Woman charged in stabbing death of Wisconsin man
NEW RICHMOND Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Bond is set at half a million dollars cash for a New Richmond woman charged in the death of a man during the weekend. 53-year-old Marian Smith is charged in St. Croix County court with first degree intentional homicide and two counts of obstructing an officer.
Cell phone robbery investigation reveals 100 downtown Minneapolis victims in last 10 months
MINNEAPOLIS — More than 100 people have had their cell phones stolen downtown — just like the son of a former metro police chief in July — in just the last 10 months, according to court documents. Jamarcus Tucker is now charged along with Kevron Williams-Gray in...
Trial for former MPD Officer Brian Cummings delayed to next May
MINNEAPOLIS -- The former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to a fatal high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier last year will now have his trial next spring.Originally set to begin in a couple weeks, Brian Cummings' trial is now scheduled to tentatively begin on May 1, 2023. The judge delayed the trial during a hearing Monday afternoon. Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash. He pleaded not guilty in December. In April, the judge denied a motion by Cummings' attorneys to dismiss the charges against him.The complaint says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep at nearly 80 mph. Before the crash, Cummings was following the stolen vehicle at high speeds "at or approaching 100 mph" through numerous stop signs, red lights, and partially obstructed intersections.Cummings is no longer employed by the Minneapolis Police Department.Frazier, 40, was a father of five and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the viral video of George Floyd's death.
Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment. Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels. According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old woman was charged with homicide on Monday in St. Croix County Court for the death of a 48-year-old man in a New Richmond home on Saturday morning. Marian Kaitlyn Smith of New Richmond was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of...
Charges: Man abducted woman, led police on chase reaching 124 mph
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Minneapolis, and then leading police on a chase that spanned multiple cities and reached more than 124 mph has been charged. Daquairus Nathaniel Black, 25, of Minneapolis, was charged in Goodhue County on Monday with several...
Woman cooperating with police following fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman is cooperating with detectives following a fatal shooting Monday in the city's Como neighborhood. The shooting happened around noon on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. It marks the 60th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. Investigators say an argument between a man and a woman escalated into gunfire. The man, described as being his in 30s, died. While police say they are not seeking any other suspects, few other details have been released. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
Man convicted in hit-and-run death of Mary Preciado, killed while working in her Mounds View yard
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man was found guilty of murder in connection to the 2021 hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman, who was struck while working in her Mounds View yard.Donald Harris, 63, was convicted Friday of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a fifth-degree drug charge.Mary Preciado was killed while doing yard work on May 25, 2021. A witness said she saw Harris's speeding SUV hit Preciado, and he didn't slow down after the impact. Other witnesses then saw his damaged SUV swerve and drive against traffic before he struck a street sign and landed in a ditchHarris's sentencing date has yet to be set.
Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside
The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested
A man has died and a woman arrested after an argument ended in gunfire in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cole Ave SE at 12:10 p.m., when they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
Abducted woman saved by strangers at convenience store
Workers at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls may have saved the life of a woman who was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. Store workers offered the woman help when she was able to get away from the abductor.
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting that neighbors say was a domestic dispute
Minneapolis’$2 60th homicide this year may have stemmed from domestic violence according to neighbors. Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. It happened in the Como Park neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.
Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
Police searching for missing 10-month-old baby in Carver County
(FOX 9) - A public safety alert has been sent to residents in Carver County for a missing 10-month-old boy on Tuesday. According to the alert, the missing child is a Black boy with black hair who was last wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie. Authorities are also looking for...
2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
