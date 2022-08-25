Steelers notes: Backup running backs have one last in-stadium chance to earn role

Najee Harris is well-cemented as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting running back.

But the competition for the Nos. 2-3 on the depth chart — and accompanying gameday roster spot that comes with it — has been brewing all throughout training camp.

The candidates have one last chance to make their case “in a stadium” (to borrow Mike Tomlin parlance) in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

What are Tomlin and his staff looking for when deciding who makes the 53-man active roster, practice squad and who “gets a hat” (another Tomlinism) on game days?

“Production, ball security, playing without the ball,” Tomlin said after Thursday’s practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “Their contributions and production in the (special) teams game is a component of that. That’s something we highlighted this morning in a team setting, not only for them, but all the guys that are trying to add value to their causes. Special teams are a legitimate component of the game and those that have skills in that area, it helps them, and it helps us.”

Veteran Benny Snell is not only the incumbent No. 2 running back, but he also is the back on the team with the best résumé on special teams. He has 16 career tackles, including seven last season.

Undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren has been the Steelers’ most productive running back, both during open training-camp practices at Saint Vincent and during preseason games. Anthony McFarland has the highest pedigree (a former fourth-round pick), ran well during the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks and has kick-return ability. Undrafted rookie Max Borghi is the longest shot of all, having just joined the team last week after his release by the Denver Broncos.

Aside from a fullback, the Steelers typically keep three running backs on their active roster, though at times have kept four if the fourth is a special-teams standout.

Dotson again with 1st team

Kevin Dotson confirmed he again took first-team reps at left guard, the third consecutive practice during which he has done so. That’s a first for either he or Kendrick Green, the player he is competing with to start.

“He’s having good days,” Tomlin said of Dotson.

Dotson’s run with the “1s” coincides with the aftermath of Saturday’s preseason game at the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Green struggled.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.