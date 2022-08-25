Read full article on original website
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper speaks his mind on Rob Thomson, the young players, and Joe Girardi.
Should The Guardians Listen To Jose Ramirez And His Request?
Jose Ramirez thinks the Guardians front office should keep Amed Rosario around long-term and sign him to a contract extension.
Look: Scary Injury In Little League World Series Final Today
This afternoon's Little League World Series title game was marred by a scary moment involving Curacao pitcher Qshondrickson Doran. After throwing a pitch to one of the hitters from Honolulu (Hawaii), Doran signaled for time and dropped to the ground in pain. He appeared to be grabbing at either his right pitching arm or his side.
Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate
Since returning from the IL, the Dodgers veteran has struggled to make contact with the ball all season, Doc addresses the slump.
Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL during Saturday’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bears. It’s a big blow for the Browns, as Odom now figures to miss the entire regular season while recovering from the unfortunate injury. Odom was carted off the field during Saturday’s clash with the Bears after picking […] The post Browns lose promising defender to season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Garrett Responds to Mayfield’s Reported Comment on Browns
Mayfield apparently has the Week 1 reunion with the Browns circled on his calendar.
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Baker Mayfield Promises to F--- Up the Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield out for revenge against the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/29: Cut Trackers, Injury Relief, and Pointless Lists
The next thirty-six hours will represent the NFL at its most competitively brutal. Dozens and dozens of young men will be ushered into offices and told they’re just not good enough to achieve their dream of being on an NFL roster. Some will get new chances right away on...
Vote now! FNTD Game of the Week #3
FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever.
