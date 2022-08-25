Did Mayorkas just say Gov Abbott is reeking havoc? He and biden have allowed an invasion at the southern border. Made millions for the cartels. And let God knows how many dangerous criminals into the interior of the US. And the governor is causing all the havoc.
Democrats are the ones reeking havoc, chaos and threatening Americans safety. Biden has allowed more than a million unvetted illegals into the country. Abbott is simply shipping them to self proclaimed “sanctuaries.” Why are Democrats complaining, it’s their policy.
Great job Governor Abbott those politicians and Joe B got what they ask for and how kind of you to deliver it to them👏
Related
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Beto O'Rourke's 'motherf---er' outburst contradicts pledge to avoid 'the F-word'
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it Again
RELATED PEOPLE
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".
Beto O’Rourke Calls Out “Motherfucker” Who Laughed Over Uvalde Mass Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 48