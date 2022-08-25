ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Don't care Do you?
5d ago

Did Mayorkas just say Gov Abbott is reeking havoc? He and biden have allowed an invasion at the southern border. Made millions for the cartels. And let God knows how many dangerous criminals into the interior of the US. And the governor is causing all the havoc.

Irene Brown
5d ago

Democrats are the ones reeking havoc, chaos and threatening Americans safety. Biden has allowed more than a million unvetted illegals into the country. Abbott is simply shipping them to self proclaimed “sanctuaries.” Why are Democrats complaining, it’s their policy.

Clifton Sato
5d ago

Great job Governor Abbott those politicians and Joe B got what they ask for and how kind of you to deliver it to them👏

